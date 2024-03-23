Target's Diane von Furstenberg line sparks fashion frenzy





Target's limited-edition Diane von Furstenberg collection is here and it's apparently a hit as many shoppers say the items are sold out. The sale started at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday Target.com and in store Saturday. The spring-inspired collection, created by fashion designer and her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, features more than 200 items, including women's, girls' and baby clothing, as well as beauty and home items, including chairs, storage ottomans and room dividers. Although these items are priced higher—the chairs start at $250 and the room dividers start at $500—most items in the collection are under $50, and prices start at $4. Lip-shaped purses cost $5, for example. Also new: made-to-order furniture starting at $300, including headboards, benches and room dividers that can be customized in one of seven exclusive fabrics made for the Target collection. It's very happy, it's very fresh, von Furstenberg said during a preview of the collection earlier this month, People reported. It screams DVF. You absolutely cannot deny the name behind this. More consumer news:The objective is to double employee bonuses after the increase in profits in 2023 Wait, my size in these DVF dresses at Target are already sold out? With the collection going on sale at 3 a.m. ET on Target's website, many shoppers stayed up to browse the collection. “I ordered online at 3:02 a.m.,” one shopper posted on Target Instagram Post. But many said what they were looking for was already sold out. “Everything in my size is already gone!!!!” » said one buyer on Target Facebook Post. “And it's sold out!!! My crazy guy stayed up until 3am to place my order! I'm sold out now lol but I received 4 dresses,” another shopper said on Instagram. “By the time it comes out pretty much everything is sold out because of all the influencers. It's driving me crazy,” another shopper said. It's not uncommon for shoppers to spring for special Target deliveries. In the past, special collections from Lilly Pulitzer, Vineyard Vines and Target's 20th anniversary collection, released in September 2019, have also led to sellout sales. Who is Diane von Furstenberg? Born in Belgium, von Furstenberg, now 77, rose to prominence as a fashion designer in the late 1960s and 1970s and is best known for her wrap dress. In addition to being the granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg, Talita von Furstenberg is also a designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and co-president of her grandmother's brand. “Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best by curating a stunning, distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices,” said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for apparel. and accessories, home and hard lines, in a press release announcing the collection. “Guests will fall in love with this expansive and inspiring collection. There's so much to spark joy, just in time for new spring looks available only at Target.” Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads:@mikesnider& mikegsnider. What is everyone talking about? Subscribe to our trends newsletter to receive the latest news of the day

