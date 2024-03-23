Three-pointers: Strong shooting and key physical play for Duke men's basketball in second round against James Madison





After beating Vermont in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Duke men's basketball will turn around to face James Madison in the round of 16. The Blue Zone offers three keys to a Blue Devils victory: Physical combat The Dukes' success in becoming the tournament's first No. 12 seed to advance to the round of 16 was characterized by physicality. James Madison held the lead from start to finish, capitalizing on careless errors and poor shooting by Wisconsin. 27 of the Dukes' 72 points came from turnovers, they forced 19 turnovers throughout the game. The defensive effort was led by senior forward TJ Bickerstaff who led James Madison with 9 rebounds. Likewise, it was the Blue Devils' defense that gave them success in their first-round matchup against No. 13 seed Vermont. Although the Dukes' offensive production was inconsistent, major stops on the defensive side of the court held the Catamounts to just 47 points. And while he only scored three points in the game, second-year center Kyle Filipowski played a crucial role, setting the tone for the Blue Devils' defense. The Westtown NY native pulled down 12 rebounds and three blocks, showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the court. This matchup will not be an easy competition for Duke and will require another level of physicality and speed. As evidenced by their victory against the Badgers, the Dukes are a dynamic team that can gain momentum at any time. Precise shooting The Blue Devils might have pulled off a double-digit win over Vermont, but the scoresheet doesn't tell the whole story. A shaky first half featured lead changes and a pesky Catamount team that kept Duke on its toes. The Blue Devils' inability at times to convert on offense gave Vermont countless opportunities to remain a threat in the game. Head coach Jon Scheyers' team shot just 19 of 45 from the field and 6 of 18 from beyond the arc, failing to find success on simple plays. Additionally, Duke missed nine free throws, which could be the difference in closer games. Scheyer's team won, but they can't count on the other team's mistakes in their next match against James Madison. With a season characterized by inconsistent shooting, a Blue Devils victory depends on a smart and consistent offensive performance. Veteran presence The Dukes bring a seasoned starting lineup to the court, led by Bickerstaff and junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. The teams' chemistry was on display in their battle against Wisconsin, completing slick passes and sharing the wealth on the sheet match. Similar to Duke's success in its first-round matchup, three of James Madison's starters entered double figures during the contest. For the Blue Devils, the game against James Madison will test their maturity, requiring consistency and leadership from senior guard Jeremy Roach. Beyond his scoring ability, Roach has the ability to set the tone for Duke's offense by orchestrating smart possessions and not forcing shots that aren't there. Get The Chronicle delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

