Pierpaolo Piccioli leaves Valentino





Photo: Estrop/Getty Images Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving Valentino and a new creative director will be announced soon, the Italian fashion house confirmed this morning. The news comes after a string of designers have moved in recent months: Gabriela Hearst left Chlo, Matthew Williams left Givenchy, Sarah Burton left Alexander McQueen and Alessandro Michele left Gucci. We express our deepest gratitude to Pierpaolo for having written an important chapter in the history of the House of Valentino, said Rachid Mohamed Rachid, president of Valentino, in a press release. His contribution over the past 25 years will leave an indelible mark. Piccioli, who succeeded Maria Grazia Chiuri as creative director in 2016, also expressed gratitude to her colleagues and the legacy of love, dreams, beauty and humanity they built together. Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live in a kind of eternal present that shines so brightly that it casts no shadow, he said in a statement. I have been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I have existed and lived with the people who have woven the threads of this beautiful story that is mine and ours. Piccioli joined the house in 1999 as an accessories designer. Nine years later, he was named co-creative director alongside Chiuri, before becoming sole creative director in 2016. Picciolis Valentino was younger than ever, focusing on modern silhouettes and inclusive marketing strategies. He named the company's DI.VA ambassadors (an acronym that represents different values), including Suga and Lewis Hamilton. In recent years, Piccioli has solidified his legacy by playing with color; it dipped its entire fall 2022 line in a new Pantone shade called PP Pink and showed an all-black collection during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Piccioli's departure is another indication that fashion is playing a musical character game with creative directors. Let's see what comes next! Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice By submitting your email you agree to our Terms And Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecut.com/article/pierpaolo-piccioli-leaving-valentino.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos