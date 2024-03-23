Arapahoe Libraries will host prom clothing giveaways, meeting community needs





Prom is fast approaching for high school students and dresses can be very expensive. Meanwhile, Arapahoe Libraries is contributing to this effort, with a special gift due to a growing need in the community. This is the first year the county libraries have hosted a prom outfit exchange and giveaway. The first giveaway took place a few weeks ago. “We gave out over 50 dresses and over 60 patrons came,” said Jessica Sidener, the libraries’ director of marketing and communications. CBS

Everything is free, including dresses, suits, ties and accessories. Many teenagers like Divya look forward to the day when they will celebrate their prom. “Prom is such a cultural and fun thing that you just have to go to and enjoy,” said Divya, a teen who supports the cause. “I heard about it and when the donations started coming in, I was really interested in helping in any way I could.” But whatever the year, the official event can have a cost. “We don't want cost to stop someone from having a memorable prom experience. And let's be real. The outfit is a really important part of the experience,” Sidener said. Sidener said he saw a growing need in the community and wanted to help. CBS

“We talk about sustainability and the reality is things are expensive and people are trying to save money, so this seemed like the most natural solution, no pun intended,” Sidener said. Since January, the community has donated more than 1,200 pieces of gently used and new formal attire. “We wanted to create an inclusive and sustainable shopping experience for our teens. So no matter size, style or gender, we have something for almost everyone,” Sidener said. Even though Divya isn't attending this year's prom, she has made donations. “I think honestly, for me, seeing the joy and experience of being able to choose your own prom dress with so many options for other teens, is something I'm really looking forward to,” Divya said. CBS

Divya added that the competition also introduces teens to the library experience while meeting the needs of the community. “Not many teenagers go to the library these days. I think it's a really good way to advertise coming to the library and being able to have all these different opportunities that aren't just book-related ” said Divya. “It’s also something really nice for people who don’t have the time or money to necessarily buy such an expensive prom dress.” The prom clothing giveaway will be held at the Smoky Hill Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Teens in the Denver metro area are encouraged to shop. Donations are no longer accepted for the year. For more information about the gift visit, Arapahoe Libraries Official Website. More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/news/arapahoe-libraries-hold-prom-clothing-giveaway-addressing-need-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos