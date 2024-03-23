Arkansas State men's basketball wins first playoff game in 33 years in bizarre fashion, beats Bethune-Cookman





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KAIT) – Arkansas State missed 14 free throws and turned it over 15 times, but the Red Wolves held on to beat Bethune-Cookman 86-85, winning their first playoff game in 33 years and qualifying for second. round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Ocean Center. The Red Wolves (19-16) had possession of the ball with 3.9 seconds remaining following a turnover by Wildcats (17-17) Zion Harmon. Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Ward stole the inside pass and deposited it with 0.5 seconds left. A-State inbounded the ball, running out of time to secure the victory. Wild 2-minute finale between Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman. The Red Wolves turned things around inbounds, Bethune-Cookman, down 3, drove for the layup instead of taking a 3. A-State inbounds and took the 86-85 victory in the first round of the CBI. Video: FloHoops pic.twitter.com/v7F1aimsR8 –Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) March 23, 2024 A-State got a game-high 21 points and 9 rebounds from Freddy Hicks, continuing its hot streak. The Searcy native has averaged 21.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game over his last four games. Hicks had 12 points in the second half, including the bucket to extend the lead to 3 with just over 6 seconds left in the game. Four other Red Wolves joined Hicks in double figures. Caleb Fields had 13 points in the second half and 16 overall, including the basket to tie the game at 80 with more than two minutes left. Derrian Ford had the bucket to put the Red Wolves away for good with one minute remaining, the Magnolia native finished with 12 points. Izaiyah Nelson filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals. Taryn Todd had 7 total blocks for the other 2 teams, adding 10 points. Fields played in his 150th career game in an Arkansas State uniform, which breaks Marquis Eaton's record for most career games played at A-State. He added 6 rebounds and 6 assists to his 16 points. The Red Wolves led for 35 minutes of the game, but the Wildcats took an 83-82 lead after a three by Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. with 1:37 left. It would be their last basket until Ward's final throw-in. A-State forced misses on consecutive possessions, limiting Bethune-Cookman to one and made after rebounds from Nelson and Ford. Carter-Hollinger was one of four Wildcats in double figures with 15 points. Jakobi Heady scored a team-high 19 points, Dhashon Dyson added 14 and Zion Harmon added 11. The Red Wolves last won a playoff game in the 1991 National Invitation Tournament. The then-Indians defeated Memphis State 58-57 at Mid-South Coliseum to advance to the NIT quarterfinals. This would be the final Memphis Tigers game played at the venue, moving on to the Memphis Pyramid and, finally, the FedEx Forum. Arkansas State advances to the second round of the CBI and will face the winner of Sunday's game between Montana and Presbyterian on Monday at 1:00 p.m. CDT. A win would mark the school's first 20-win season since the 2016-17 team and second since 1997-98. To report a typo or correction, please Click here. Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kait8.com/2024/03/23/arkansas-state-mens-basketball-wins-first-postseason-game-33-years-bizarre-fashion-beats-bethune-cookman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos