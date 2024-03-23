Authorities prepare for possible 'takeovers' at Del Amo Fashion Center at South Bay Pavilion mall





Law enforcement and security were stepped up Saturday at some South Bay malls, amid rumors of planned “takeovers” at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance and the South Bay Pavilion mall in Carson. “I wanted to inform our community of the information we have received regarding a planned takeover by youth from across the county this Saturday at the Del Amo Fashion Center,” Torrance Police Chief Jay Hart said in a statement Friday. communicated. “We've seen this type of activity take place in community after community. Most recently, the Pike takeover (in Long Beach) led to outbreaks of violence and a shooting nearby.” On March 16 around 6:30 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot while attending a large gathering in the Pike retail and entertainment area in downtown Long Beach. He was treated at hospital for an injury described by police as not life-threatening. No arrests were reported in the shooting. The gathering was announced on social media and attracted a large police presence, according to the Long Beach Police Department, which pre-deployed officers as a precaution and declared a tactical alert. Around 5:40 p.m., officers saw a woman fighting in the area and arrested the fighters. In addition to Hart's warning about the possible Del Amo takeover, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Carson Station issued a statement saying it had received reports of “a disruptive youth gathering” planned for Saturday at the South Bay Pavilion. “The Carson Sheriff’s Station and South Bay Lodge Security Team are prepared and have taken positive steps to provide a safe environment and experience for everyone,” according to the release. “Any unruly, dangerous, harmful or criminal behavior will not be tolerated. The video showed hundreds of teenagers and young adults running around the outdoor mall, with a large scuffle as they moved. “We are asking all those in leadership, including guardians and parents, to take the time to speak to our young people about the harmful behavior these events can lead to. If anyone in the community has additional information about an unruly gathering planned in Carson, please do not hesitate. to contact the Carson Sheriff's Station at 310-830-1123. Hart said the Torrance Police Department also took “proactive steps to improve security and staffing in and around the Del Amo Fashion Center” on Saturday. “We remain committed, in partnership with Del Amo Fashion Center management, to providing a safe experience for all visitors,” Hart said. “We will not tolerate criminal behavior and our department will have zero tolerance for those who come into our community and cause harm. “It is time for us to come together to offer these children an alternative to violence and disorder. We need our partners in schools, in our places of worship, in community organizations and at home to accompany these children and guide them on the path of being a good citizen and a good neighbor,” said Hart. Investing in our youth is an investment in the prosperity of our communities. This is our job together!” Hart also warned that there could be road closures around the Del Amo Fashion Center on Saturday. He noted that the Del Amo Fashion Center has implemented a youth supervision policy, under which all visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult aged 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Hart urged anyone in the community with more information about the planned takeovers to contact the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

