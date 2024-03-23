Fashion
SF Giants reinstate 'professional' dress code for travel days
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. When the Giants board their charter flight back to the Bay Area after Saturday's spring finale, the team will be a little different than the last four years under Gabe Kapler.
We're not talking about the additions of Blake Snell, Matt Chapman or Jorge Soler. In addition to the $300 million in free agents signed this offseason, the Giants are reinstating a travel day dress code that was absent in the ultra-lax Kapler-led clubhouse.
Athletics is over. Professionalism is there.
Costumes are not required, but sweats will not be allowed either.
“We are not bankers. We don’t have to wear suits,” said manager Bob Melvin, whose go-to look has long been a dress shirt and slacks. “But when we get off the plane and check into a nice hotel, I don’t think I’d want to see tracksuits.”
The shuffle has a similar motive to other changes Melvin implemented this spring, such as lining up on the field for the national anthem to reflect their preparation for the first pitch. But this one, the manager didn't participate. Veteran players held a meeting to set the team's clothing standards.
“We were a big league team. We always have to look professional,” said Wilmer Flores, a player who never let his fashion sense down. “This is not new to me. I always dress well.
“I think it's good to have rules and guidelines,” added outfielder Michael Conforto, who was more surprised by the lack of attire on travel days after signing with San Francisco before the season last. “I have all these custom suits. I couldn't wear them.
When it comes to the Mets, Flores said the standard is still full suit and tie whenever they're on the road. As a new generation has replaced the old guard, the game has become more welcoming and that includes the fashion choices, or lack thereof.
By the end of Conforto's tenure in New York, the rules had been relaxed for dress shirts and jeans. But, he says, there are still rules.
“It’s pretty common in the league to have something that the team does when they travel,” said Conforto, who opted for a gray plaid sport coat. “Maybe there was just a little lack of uniformity. But at the end of the day, I think our losses last year were on the field. Whether or not we can draw limitations from certain things that we weren't doing off the field, I think it just comes down to preparation and lack of execution.
Just ask Flores, whose work ethic attracts as much attention from his peers as his refined style. Her clothing of choice for the flight home from Arizona was a tailored gray hooded blazer, paired with black skinny jeans and black boots.
“To play well, it starts off the field,” he said. “How you behave off the field, what do you do when you're not playing. I mean, we get paid, we should look professional.
Fashionable Flores is happy to find any excuse to rummage through his closet.
“I don’t go to weddings anymore,” he says. “I have a lot of clothes I want to wear. During the season, if I don't wear it, when will I wear it? I think it's nice. I like this.”
When asked which of his teammates this would be the biggest adjustment for, Flores surveyed the room. He couldn't name a single one. “A lot of guys,” he laughed.
This year, the message Melvin took during their first camp team meeting was about personal responsibility.
There were three basic rules: be on time, play hard and be responsible. Players have taken this to the natural next step, improving their style off the field.
“It’s pretty simple,” Conforto said. “There aren’t a lot of rules, just pretty clear rules.
“The dress code, well, watch that for ourselves. Being on time is everywhere, for meetings, for hymns, for bus schedules. … The veterans here, make sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to do and getting along if the veterans aren't doing what they're supposed to do.
Two more pitchers cut
Right-handers Spencer Howard and Blayne Enlow were each reassigned to the minor leagues Saturday morning, bringing to 41 the number of players the Giants will take north with them for their three games against the A's and Triple-A River Cats.
Both Howard and Enlow were competing for the final spot in the starting rotation or a significant role in the bullpen, but those decisions put Mason Black, Daulton Jefferies and Landen Roupp in position to potentially take over these jobs.
Howard, 27, started four games with a 1.87 ERA, eight strikeouts, five walks and one hit batter. Enlow, 25, made four relief appearances and one start, pitching three shutout innings against a Dodgers lineup that included Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. He finished the spring with a 3.27 ERA, 12 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters in 11 innings.
“The Spencers will be the next wave for us as far as starters go,” Melvin said. “Enlows has really been fantastic. When you look at needs early in the season, at any given time you're going to need guys who can throw multiple innings out of the bullpen. He did that very well for us.
Notable
VS Joey Bart (hamstring) could be back in the lineup Sunday at Sacramento after leaving Friday's split-squad road game following an at-bat with a tight right hamstring. “I think it was more of a cramp to tell you the truth,” Melvin said. “When I talked to him this morning, it was like he was feeling a little dehydrated yesterday.”
Likewise, DE Austin Slater (elbow) is also tentatively expected to return to the lineup Sunday. Suffering soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow, Slater was supposed to undergo a DH session on Friday but was scratched. He took just 12 at-bats this spring and appeared in just two games on the field.
Set to make his first intrasquad start Sunday, LHP Blake Snell He'll have at least one more in front of him before the Giants can put him in their rotation, Melvin said. If it's a regular four-day rest, that would allow Snell to potentially make his first start on April 3, the finale of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
RHP Jordan Hicks will begin Sunday against the River Cats. The Giants have not announced their kickoff plans for their two exhibitions at Bay Bridge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/03/23/in-hopes-of-playing-better-sf-giants-will-look-better-when-they-travel-this-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SF Giants reinstate 'professional' dress code for travel days
- Truth Social's stock ticker will take Trump's name public
- Gemini AI for Google Messages looks like this
- Journey's Don't Stop Believing named greatest song of all time | Entertainment
- Get 45% off smartwatches at Amazon's Garmin Watch sale
- Colorectal Cancer Month: Diseases Among Young Americans
- North Korea, China pledge to strengthen ties during Beijing talks: KCNA
- Will Gething's coming to power mark the rise of the reformed United Kingdom in Wales?
- WTTD 2024 Leipzig event: registration for TTBelongsToYou Teams tournament is open!
- Authorities prepare for possible 'takeovers' at Del Amo Fashion Center at South Bay Pavilion mall
- Weekend Recommender: Technology, comfort and innovation in every aspect of your life
- Trump's claim that he has '$500 million in cash' is hard to believe