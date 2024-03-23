SF Giants reinstate 'professional' dress code for travel days

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. When the Giants board their charter flight back to the Bay Area after Saturday's spring finale, the team will be a little different than the last four years under Gabe Kapler.

We're not talking about the additions of Blake Snell, Matt Chapman or Jorge Soler. In addition to the $300 million in free agents signed this offseason, the Giants are reinstating a travel day dress code that was absent in the ultra-lax Kapler-led clubhouse.

Athletics is over. Professionalism is there.

Costumes are not required, but sweats will not be allowed either.

“We are not bankers. We don’t have to wear suits,” said manager Bob Melvin, whose go-to look has long been a dress shirt and slacks. “But when we get off the plane and check into a nice hotel, I don’t think I’d want to see tracksuits.”

The shuffle has a similar motive to other changes Melvin implemented this spring, such as lining up on the field for the national anthem to reflect their preparation for the first pitch. But this one, the manager didn't participate. Veteran players held a meeting to set the team's clothing standards.

“We were a big league team. We always have to look professional,” said Wilmer Flores, a player who never let his fashion sense down. “This is not new to me. I always dress well.

“I think it's good to have rules and guidelines,” added outfielder Michael Conforto, who was more surprised by the lack of attire on travel days after signing with San Francisco before the season last. “I have all these custom suits. I couldn't wear them.

When it comes to the Mets, Flores said the standard is still full suit and tie whenever they're on the road. As a new generation has replaced the old guard, the game has become more welcoming and that includes the fashion choices, or lack thereof.

By the end of Conforto's tenure in New York, the rules had been relaxed for dress shirts and jeans. But, he says, there are still rules.

“It’s pretty common in the league to have something that the team does when they travel,” said Conforto, who opted for a gray plaid sport coat. “Maybe there was just a little lack of uniformity. But at the end of the day, I think our losses last year were on the field. Whether or not we can draw limitations from certain things that we weren't doing off the field, I think it just comes down to preparation and lack of execution.

Just ask Flores, whose work ethic attracts as much attention from his peers as his refined style. Her clothing of choice for the flight home from Arizona was a tailored gray hooded blazer, paired with black skinny jeans and black boots.

“To play well, it starts off the field,” he said. “How you behave off the field, what do you do when you're not playing. I mean, we get paid, we should look professional.

Fashionable Flores is happy to find any excuse to rummage through his closet.

“I don’t go to weddings anymore,” he says. “I have a lot of clothes I want to wear. During the season, if I don't wear it, when will I wear it? I think it's nice. I like this.”

When asked which of his teammates this would be the biggest adjustment for, Flores surveyed the room. He couldn't name a single one. “A lot of guys,” he laughed.

This year, the message Melvin took during their first camp team meeting was about personal responsibility.

There were three basic rules: be on time, play hard and be responsible. Players have taken this to the natural next step, improving their style off the field.

“It’s pretty simple,” Conforto said. “There aren’t a lot of rules, just pretty clear rules.

“The dress code, well, watch that for ourselves. Being on time is everywhere, for meetings, for hymns, for bus schedules. … The veterans here, make sure everyone is doing what they're supposed to do and getting along if the veterans aren't doing what they're supposed to do.

Two more pitchers cut

Right-handers Spencer Howard and Blayne Enlow were each reassigned to the minor leagues Saturday morning, bringing to 41 the number of players the Giants will take north with them for their three games against the A's and Triple-A River Cats.

Both Howard and Enlow were competing for the final spot in the starting rotation or a significant role in the bullpen, but those decisions put Mason Black, Daulton Jefferies and Landen Roupp in position to potentially take over these jobs.

Howard, 27, started four games with a 1.87 ERA, eight strikeouts, five walks and one hit batter. Enlow, 25, made four relief appearances and one start, pitching three shutout innings against a Dodgers lineup that included Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. He finished the spring with a 3.27 ERA, 12 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters in 11 innings.

“The Spencers will be the next wave for us as far as starters go,” Melvin said. “Enlows has really been fantastic. When you look at needs early in the season, at any given time you're going to need guys who can throw multiple innings out of the bullpen. He did that very well for us.

Notable

VS Joey Bart (hamstring) could be back in the lineup Sunday at Sacramento after leaving Friday's split-squad road game following an at-bat with a tight right hamstring. “I think it was more of a cramp to tell you the truth,” Melvin said. “When I talked to him this morning, it was like he was feeling a little dehydrated yesterday.”

Likewise, DE Austin Slater (elbow) is also tentatively expected to return to the lineup Sunday. Suffering soreness in his surgically repaired right elbow, Slater was supposed to undergo a DH session on Friday but was scratched. He took just 12 at-bats this spring and appeared in just two games on the field.

Set to make his first intrasquad start Sunday, LHP Blake Snell He'll have at least one more in front of him before the Giants can put him in their rotation, Melvin said. If it's a regular four-day rest, that would allow Snell to potentially make his first start on April 3, the finale of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Jordan Hicks will begin Sunday against the River Cats. The Giants have not announced their kickoff plans for their two exhibitions at Bay Bridge.