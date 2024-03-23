Fashion
I'm a Fashion Editor and Here Are 9 Weekend Deals I Can't Resist
We did it! The weekend is finally here. We can celebrate with brunch, bonfires, or binge-watching TV, but my favorite downtime activity will always be online shopping. This weekend's fashion deals are on fire – want to see what I'm looking for in my personal basket?
Finding chic deals online is literally my job. I've collected nine of them, I think you should take a look this weekend. Big savings with compliments soon to follow? That's the thing. Check out my picks below!
Amazon
We're in the last days of Amazon's big spring sale, so I wanted to feature a few picks from the site that stood out to me!
The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Many wardrobe problems can be solved with the right skirt on hand, especially as spring approaches. This silky skirt is just the right length and comes in many great colors. The lavender version is particularly popular at the moment: up to 54% off!
Levi's – Onion Quilted Jacket
It's really hard for me to resist a good quilted jacket – what if it was onion quilting? Forget that. I bet everything! This lightweight jacket will help you navigate the transitional period in style. Wear it this spring and keep it on hand for fall too. The color options are perfect. Up to 70% off!
Tommy Hilfiger striped tiered maxi dress
Levels. Grooves. Smocking. Breathability. Length. I'm reading my priorities for the perfect dress for spring and summer. As it turns out, this Tommy Hilfiger pick hits all the marks – plus has a lot. Take up to 20% off an already low price!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Spring Sale is also in full effect right now!
Topshop Groovy Puffy Faux Leather Top Handle Handbag
Pillowy, puffy, marshmallowy, cloud-like – if an item is described as any of the above, I probably want it. This little Topshop bag, however, I certainly to want. Stylish yet fun, I'm dying to take this cutie out on the town. But which shade to choose: black or camel?
Madewell
This weekend will mark the end of the Madewell Insiders Event! Last chance!
The ballerina Greta
Become an insider (for free) to get 25% off everything during this event. Honestly? I already bought these silver Greta ballet flats. I couldn't wait. These Mary Jane-inspired leather flats are the epitome of dressy-casual footwear. Make sure you're logged in for the markdown!
Banana Republic Plant
Last days for 50% off everything! Cardholders can also benefit from an additional 25% off!
Vegan Leather Blazer
You can't go wrong with this faux leather blazer, period. Wear it casually with a band tee and distressed jeans or layer it over a blouse and pants for a job interview. How about a bralette and biker shorts in the summer? So many options!
lol
Up to 70% off hundreds of products now!
Sun one-piece
It's time to start shopping for swimsuits again. Let's make it quick, easy and fulfilling with this fabulous one-piece. The textured fabric is both cute and flattering, and I always appreciate the adjustable straps and removable pads. I am so in love with this green!
Turn
Revolve has over 26,000 items in its sale section!
ASTR The Label Vada Cardigan
I'm deep in my brown/beige millennial phase, and I never want to leave — not when pieces like this swirly marble print cardigan exist. This is actually a wool blend piece, which makes it even more impressive that it's currently under $50!
J Crew
The annual spring event lasts until March 26! Up to 40% off sitewide!
Captain Shirt
I can't resist a good button-down shirt, so this short-sleeve top immediately caught my eye. It's made from 100% Irish linen, considered the finest in the world, and features a relaxed fit and built-in cuffs. White will be a must-have, but it's also available in five other colors!
