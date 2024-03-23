Tamannaah Bhatia Ignites Trends in an Elegant Green Cutout Dress: Fashionistas, Take Notes!





Tamannaah Bhatia's latest look in teal green dress with elegant cut-out designs is the ultimate weekend fashion inspiration you need.



Tamannaah Bhatia is a total stunner who continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Just a day ago, the diva wowed her fans in an electric blue ensemble and this time, she made heads turn in a teal green cutout dress. The actress is very active on social media and her glamorous Insta-diaries filled with stylish looks are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. With her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty, she makes her fans swoon and makes it impossible for us to look away. Her latest look giving off a chic vibe is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe.



On Friday, Tamannaah gave a sweet surprise to her fans as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning photos along with the caption, "Fly, fly until you make it."



Tamannaah's stylish outfit features a one-shoulder neckline, attached long sleeves, a chic cutout design at the waist, ribbed fabric, double gold rings adorning the dress, an irregular hemline and a striking side slit for added glamour.



If you loved Tamannaah's outfit and are wondering how much it cost, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her outfit comes from the shelves of clothing brand Nicholas and adding it to your wardrobe will cost you. 19k.



Aided by makeup artist Divya Chablani, Tamannaah adorned herself with nude eyeshadow, masked lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, bright highlighter and a light pink shade of lipstick.



With the help of celebrity fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, Tamannaah accessorized her look with a pair of golden earrings. Hairstylist Daksh Nidhi helped her style her locks into messy waves, leaving them open in the middle.

