Costume Tip: The Most Stylish TV Shows





By Judy Carmack Bross Author Hal Rubenstein Hosts Chicago History Museum Costume Council For 70 years, television has been our in-house pro bono stylist, cajoling and inspiring us. – Hal Rubenstein, longtime fashion director and author, speaking about TV's most stylish shows at a recent sold-out luncheon hosted by the Chicago History Museum's Costume Council. Hal Rubenstein with event guests Pop culture suspicions from his recent album Dressing the Room: TV's Most Stylish Showsallowed the posh crowd to linger to interview the author long after costume board David Mordini and program chairs Toni Canada and Dusty Stemer had welcomed guests and Rubenstein's fabulous fashion photos had attracted nods of approval in recognition. Rubenstein, left, with Costume Council President David Mordini Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week and often called the Godmother of Fashion, interviewed Rubenstein, discussing how TV shows express their times and our wardrobes. Hal Rubenstein with Fern Mallis Ruched empire waist dresses and military jackets were next season's must-haves, as were long gloves for women, thanks to The Bridgerton Chronicles. Just as, years ago, Fonzie domesticated Marlon Brandos' leather jacket, housewives were donning flats and capris like Laura Petrie. The Dick van Seawall showAnd I love lucy has created an $18 billion maternity fashion industry. THE The Bridgerton Chronicles cast in Regency costumes. Lucille Ball, who gave birth to little Ricky in 1953, wore the first maternity clothes on television Miami Vice not only introduced us to Don Johnson fighting crime in a pale pink linen blazer, and Sarah Jessica Parker in her four-inch heels in Sex in the city, these hit shows glamorized their respective cities, making them even more influential travel destinations. Miami was very glamorous in the 1950s but became much more dangerous in the 1980s. These guys in their sherbet-colored Versace were not only the best thing to happen to Italian fashion, but Miami, thanks in large part to them, experienced the most rapid urban renewal in history. And Carrie Bradshaw was New York's biggest ambassador in the 1990s, her biggest love affair was not with Mr. Big but with New York. Her first ballerina skirt cost $5 at a thrift store in SoHo, and people still seek out Magnolia Bakery to get her favorite cupcakes. Program co-chairs Dusty Stemer, left, and Toni Canada with Hal Rubenstein For fifty years at Minneapolis' Nicollet Mall, it was not uncommon to see someone walking down one of its sidewalks and suddenly tossing their hat in the air, Rubenstein said, noting that a statue eight feet in honor of Mary Tyler Moore had been erected there. in 2002. On her show, Mary does a lot of work on Evan Picone as a single woman in her twenties. Compare this wardrobe with Nolan Miller for Dynasty. He had a budget of $35,000 a week, a huge sum at the time. It made the 1980s as subtle as a disco ball. When Bloomingdales held an event featuring Dynasty-inspired clothing, more than 5,000 people stormed the store. Dynasty stars dominated fashion in the 1980s. Train of souls, which started in the 1970s, was the first show aimed at people of color, and the infectious dancing captivated everyone as well as the opportunity to see artists like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, he said. That's where we all learned to dance. And every minute spent on it highlighted something superlative about being young and gifted and black, and the clothes were spectacular, from stacked Jenga platforms to silver capes to blue sharkskin suits, all in one dance line. Hal Rubenstein with Conrad Miczko Through what we wear, people determine who we are. When Rachel Friends walks into a room, we know exactly who she is. On Mad Men It is fascinating to watch the characters climb the career ladder and it has also revolutionized the men's fashion industry. And we so often fall in love with the characters as well as their fashions. Hal Rubenstein with Shauna Montgomery Photos by Eric Miller, Chicago History Museum For more information about the Chicago History Museum and the Costume Council, visit: chicagohistory.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://classicchicagomagazine.com/costume-council-tvs-most-stylish-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos