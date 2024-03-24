The world celebrates fashion in Goa!

Candolim, Goa, India Business Wire India

Timex presents India Beach Fashion Week 2024, hosted by Guess Watches, co-sponsored by Dewars Xperiences and COMO Collective

India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) marked a versatile decade of its showcase by bringing together the best of beach and resort wear in Goa. This year's showcase, at the Taj Village Resort and Spa, was bigger and more glamorous than ever. A sunny lineup of designers included Pria Kataaria Puri, Manaca, House of Tuhina, Mzuri Singapore, Shilpi Naiding, Prashant Majumdar, Digvijay Singh, COMO presents Samant Chauhan, Paresh Lamba Signatures, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Dive Resort Collective & SMA. Makeup Academy presented its latest trends, collections and resort clothing line.

“As we celebrate the 10th edition of India Beach Fashion Week, we are proud to be part of the incredible journey of showcasing the best in beach and resort wear. We started this journey and launched the concept of Resortwear ten years ago and we're glad; it's become synonymous with style around the world today. Pushing that envelope to launch multi-design store COMO Collective, an IBFW initiative to bridge the gap between the ramp showcase and the business trade! This season promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the best designers, brands, influencers and fashion enthusiasts from around the world,” says Pallav Ojha, founder and CEO of the India Beach Fashion Week.

We have an impressive line-up of brand sponsors including Timex, Guess Watches, Taj Village Holiday Resort, Minimalist Skincare, Dewar's Xperiences, Como Collective, Audi Goa, Anaar, SMA Makeup Academy, Manaca, etc. This landmark event is a unique celebration of fashion against the backdrop of one of Goa's most luxurious resorts, says Gul Bhatia, COO IBFW.

Day 1 Highlights:

Future Fashion Conclave: Hosted by Dive Resort Collective, this segment explored the fusion of fashion, art and design in the age of AI revolution, as well as discussions on creating iconic brands in the current revolution of startups and consumerism, addressed by eminent speakers like Deepak. Chhabra MD Timex Group, Mr. David Docando, – Head Stylist of SMA Makeup Academy, Mr. Suraj Morajkar Chairman and MD Sun Estates & Promoter and Owner of Hilton Goa Resort, Ms. Rupinder Kaur Founder of Mango House Trust – An NGO run by design, Tuhina Goyal founder of House of Tuhina, jewelry brand with Neha Asthana, founder of Dive Resort Collective.

The Street Cult(ure) Show by MANACA: a dynamic showcase of street-inspired fashion trends with top street artists and rappers.

The Hair & Make-up Show”: a dazzling display of the latest hair and makeup trends, in association with the SMA Make-up Academy and styled by Dive Resort Collective.

Day 2 Highlights:

The Resort Luxe fashion show by House of Tuhina and Mzuri Singapore

Sunset Show by the Sea: a picturesque parade against the backdrop of the sea by Shilpi Naiding and Prashant Majumdar

Artwear: World of Dragons by Digvijay Singh: A unique blend of art and fashion.

COMO Collective presents: with designers like Paresh Lamba, Samant Chauhan, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Timex presents, Pria Kataaria Puri's Grand Finale Show: a spectacular finale showcasing the latest trends in beach and resort wear with Timex's magnificent timepieces.

Managing Director, Timex India, Mr. Deepak Chhabra shared his excitement saying, “The Timex Group is delighted to extend our association with IBFW as the title sponsor this year. Our group's portfolio brand, Guess Watches, joins as co-sponsor. This gives us the opportunity to showcase the diverse range of our group offerings and engage with fashion enthusiasts through IBFW. As title sponsor, Timex represents our commitment to fashion trends and our commitment to embracing the analog mindset during a beach setup. While Guess watches act as an extension of the exciting and glamorous aura of the event.

CEO of Minimalist, Mr. Mohit Yadav says, “It has been a successful partnership with Minimalist and IBFW as official skincare partners. This collaboration allowed us to introduce our range of skincare products, in particular our new Light Fluid SPF 50 which is tested in FDA approved laboratories in the United States. We took a multi-pronged approach: on-the-ground activations and sampling activities as well as rich content and meaningful conversations with relevant audiences about the importance of sunscreen safety and protection against harmful UV rays. This synergy has undoubtedly strengthened our brand presence and reaffirmed our commitment to providing our consumers with high-quality, clinically tested skin care solutions.

Neha Asthana, Founder, DIVE Resort Collective, said: Dive Resort Collective is excited and excited about this partnership, where we presented a high fashion fashion show with extravagant hair and makeup styles inspired by the latest fashion trends. hair and makeup. Additionally, we organized consortia at the conclave, addressing perspectives on the evolving and dynamic industries of art, design and fashion.

Manish Bhavnani, CEO of Manaca, said: “We love this association as we showcase the latest streetwear trends from global street culture, dance and music. A collection for men and women of unisex clothing and stylish accessories. The Manaca X IBFW show features rappers, performers, dancers as well as models focusing on all body types and shapes.

Located in the picturesque village of Candolim, Taj Village Resort and Spa offers a perfect blend of traditional Goan architecture and modern amenities. Surrounded by lush greenery and just a stone's throw from Goa's pristine beaches, the resort offers an idyllic setting for the fashion spectacle.

In conclusion:

The tenth edition of India Beach Fashion Week was both a visual enchantment and a lesson in introspection. It has gone beyond fashion to promote Goa as a travel destination, creating a large-scale platform for lifestyle tourism, as the vision of India Tourism and Goa Tourism is now aligned to that the beach destination is focused on global travelers, lifestyle events and destination weddings. India Beach Fashion Week, also known as IBFWGOA, is a unique blend of fashion showcases, knowledge sessions, pop-ups, music and lifestyle experiences at a resort – a fashion festival celebration like no other in the country.

To view the image, click on the link below:

Grand Finale at India Beach Fashion Week – Timex presented designer Pria Kataaria Puri with Show Stopper Olga

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI bears no editorial responsibility in this regard.). PTI REP

REP