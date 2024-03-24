Fashion
I tried on this season's dress from Dunnes Stores, they're on fire – this is what it looks like on hanger vs me
A FASHION fan tried on the “dress of the season” at Dunnes stores, saying the retailer is “on fire right now”.
Michelle Kennedy, @michelles.miroiralerted her followers after trying on the stunning outfit.
She wrote: “The dress of the season!
“@dunnessstores@savida.dsare on fire at ATM.
“The designer-inspired pieces just keep coming and we’re here for it!
“This dress is absolutely stunning and perfect for a special occasion this spring/summer.”
The Savida Lily Lace Midi Dress is priced at 50 – and is available in sizes XXS to XXL.
The retailer said: “Opt for flawless femininity with this pink lace midi dress from Savida.
“The cap sleeves and hem have pretty scalloped edges, while the neckline and pockets are trimmed with iridescent and braided trim.
“It features decorative gold buttons, a flesh-colored belt and lining.”
Meanwhile, Dunnes Stores fans will love two beautiful new dresses perfect for special occasions.
The Gallery Ruched Midi Dress is now available in-store and online.
It is priced at just 35 and is available in sizes 8 to 20.
The retailer said: “Trust Gallery to deliver timeless designs for every special occasion.
“This mid-length dress is created with fitted ruching on the bodice to accentuate the flow of the fabric on the sleeves and skirt.
“Made from viscose for luxurious softness, it features bell sleeves for a stylish finish.
“The gallery is available exclusively in Dunnes stores.”
And the Gallery Notch Collar Midi Dress is also priced at 35.
Its description reads: “With an ever-stylish leopard print, this midi dress from Gallery is created in a satin fabric.
“It features a curved hem, tie belt and V-neck with a stand collar.
“The gallery is available exclusively in Dunnes stores.”
And a fashion fan has told how she tried on a “dream” new dress for spring from Dunnes stores – and it was “true to size”.
Karen,@my_style_vibe_on Instagram, recently revealed her pretty new outfit.
She wrote: “Embrace the floral vibe with this stunning piece from Dunnes Stores.
“My favorite is the Lily Mid Floral from [email protected].
“With dreamy pink and purple hues, a ruffled neckline, sheer sleeves and a ruffled skirt, it's so elegant.
“True to size, and for those wondering, I'm 59.
“Buy it for just $35, in-store and online. Don't miss this opportunity.”
The Savida Lily Floral Midi Dress is available in-store and online now.
Its price is 35 and exists in sizes XXS to XXL.
Some sizes are sold out online but may still be available at your nearest store.
