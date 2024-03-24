Asterisk Talley goes from wire to wire to win in impressive fashion





Junior Invitational: Asterisk Talley goes wire to wire to win in impressive fashion



Asterisk Talley, 15, won her first gold jacket wire-to-wire to capture the women's title at the 2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club, setting a scoring record along the way. Italian Giovanni Daniele Binaghi, 16, erased a three-shot deficit with a superb 8-under 64 to win the men's title by two shots over 36-hole co-leader Louis Klein of the Czech Republic. Talley, competing in her first Junior Invitational, took control of the tournament early with a blistering 5-under on the front nine en route to a round of 67. She finished six shots ahead of Rianne Malixi, who shot 3-under 69. Talley, of Chowchilla, Calif., now holds the Junior Invitational 54-hole scoring record at 10 under par, surpassing Anna Davis, who shot 7 under in her 2023 victory. “It’s exciting to win an event like this against the best girls in the world,” Talley said. “Even though I had a 4-shot lead, I came out playing like we were tied. The course was gentler, which allowed me to be aggressive. Even when I was 5 under on the turn, I knew I had to keep playing for birdies and pars. Talley is currently ranked No. 547 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com women's rankings. Binaghi is ranked No. 583 in the Golfweek/AmateurGolf.com world rankings. Binaghi also took advantage of the conditions with eight birdies and no bogeys in the final round. His 8-under 64 is the second-lowest third-round score since Justin Thomas' 62 in 2011. This is the 13th Junior Invitational for boys, and Binaghi joins an exclusive group of winners that includes Scottie Scheffler, Austin Eckroat and Joaquin Niemann. , among others. “I am honored to be part of this group. This now gives me the confidence that I can take with me into the future,” Binaghi said. “I was doing well starting two or three back. I am a hunter. I hit the ball well and bowled well as well. Even after shooting a 74 in the first round, I felt like I was going to have a chance. Two awards were also presented to players for their achievements off the course. Nicholas Gross, participating in his third Junior Invitational, and Miles Russell, participating in his first, received the Paul S. Simon Boys Character Award. Yana Wilson, competing in her second Junior Invitational, received the Dr. Joe Bowden Girls Character Award. Recap courtesy of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley

ABOUT Junior Invitation The mission of the Junior Invitational is to host the world's most prestigious junior golf championship, an annual invitation-only event for the top 36 boys and 24 girls from around the world, hosted by the renowned Sage Valley Golf Club. View full tournament information

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amateurgolf.com/golf-tournament-news/31331/Junior-Invitational–Asterisk-Talley-goes-wire-to-wire-to-win-in-impressive-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos