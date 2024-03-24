2024 NCAA Tournament Bracket: College Basketball Scores, Live Stream by Region, March Madness TV Schedule





Saturday will mark the start of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament with some exciting matchups scheduled as we take another big step toward crowning a national champion. The opening game on the slate features No. 7 seed Dayton taking on No. 2 seed Arizona with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Action continues in Salt Lake City, Utah, with No. 5 seed Gonzaga facing No. 4 seed Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a close win over Samford, while the Bulldogs took out McNeese in imposing fashion. No. 9 seed Michigan State faces West Region No. 9 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 5-0 all-time against the Spartans in the NCAA tournament. No. 14 Oakland – the opening day Cinderella of the first round – will face No. 11 seed NC State. Oakland guard Jack Gohlke will look to continue his momentum after becoming just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to make 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game in a 80-76 victory over No. 3 seed Kentucky. Get every pick, every play, every surprise and fill out your board with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and see who will cut down the nets, all from the model that has beaten more than 92 percent of players in CBS Sports brackets three over the last five years.. 2024 NCAA tournament bracket, scores All times Eastern East FIRST ROUND Thursday – Omaha (11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67 | Recap

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 | to summarize

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65 | to summarize

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61 | Recap Friday – Brooklyn (9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65, OT | Recap

(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51| to summarize Friday – Spokane (5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65 | to summarize

(13) Yale 78 (4) Auburn 76| to summarize SECOND TURN Saturday – Omaha (2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56 | Recap

(11) Duquesne vs. (3) Illinois, 8:40 p.m. | TNT (watch live) Sunday – Brooklyn (9) Northwestern vs. (1) UConn, 7:45 p.m. | truTV Sunday – Spokane (13) Yale vs. (5) San Diego State SWEET 16 Thursday March 28 – Boston (2) Iowa State 67 vs TBD ELITE EIGHT Saturday March 30 – Boston South FIRST FOUR Wednesday – Dayton (10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53 | Recap FIRST ROUND Thursday – Pittsburgh (14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76 | to summarize

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67 | to summarize Friday – Indianapolis (2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69| to summarize

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100 | to summarize Friday – Memphis (9) Texas A&M 98 (8) Nebraska 83 | to summarize

(1) Houston 82, (16) Longwood 46 | to summarize Friday – Brooklyn (4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47 | to summarize

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61 | to summarize SECOND TURN Saturday – Pittsburgh (14) Oakland vs. (11) NC State, 7:10 p.m. | TBS (watch live) Sunday – Memphis (9) Texas A&M vs. (1) Houston, 8:40 p.m. | TNT Sunday – Indianapolis (10) Colorado vs. (2) Marquette | CBS (watch live) Sunday – Brooklyn (4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison, 5:15 p.m. | CBS SWEET 16 Friday March 29 – Dallas ELITE EIGHT Sunday March 31 – Dallas Midwest FIRST FOUR Tuesday – Dayton (10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42 | Summary Wednesday – Dayton (16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT) | Recap FIRST ROUND Thursday – Pittsburgh (3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60 | Recap

(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 72 | Recap Friday — Charlotte (7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44 | to summarize

(3) Tennessee 83, (15) St. Peter 49| to summarize Friday – Salt Lake City (5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65 | to summarize

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89| to summarize Friday – Indianapolis (1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 | Recap

(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72 | Summary SECOND TURN Saturday – Pittsburgh (7) Texas vs. (2) Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBS (watch live)

(11) Oregon vs. (3) Creighton, 9:40 p.m. | TBS (watch live) Saturday – Salt Lake City (5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68 | Recap Sunday – Indianapolis (1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State, 2:40 p.m. | CBS (watch live) SWEET 16 Friday March 29 – Dallas Gonzaga vs TBD ELITE EIGHT Sunday March 31 – Dallas West FIRST FOUR Tuesday – Dayton (16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68 | to summarize FIRST ROUND Thursday — Charlotte (9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51 | to summarize

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62 | Summary Thursday – Salt Lake City (2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 | to summarize

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60| to summarize Friday – Memphis (3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67 | Summary

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56 | to summarize Friday – Spokane (4) Alabama 109, (13) College of Charleston 96| to summarize

(12) Grand Canyon 76, (5) Saint Mary's 66 |Summary SECOND TURN Saturday – Salt Lake City (2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68| to summarize Saturday — Charlotte (1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69 | Recap Sunday – Spokane (4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 7:10 p.m. TBS (watch live) Sunday – Memphis (3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 6:10 p.m. TNT (watch live) SWEET 16 Friday March 29 – Los Angeles (2) Arizona vs TBD (1) North Carolina vs TBD ELITE EIGHT Sunday March 31 – Los Angeles Final square Saturday April 6 — start at 6:09 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona National Championship Monday April 8 — 8:49 p.m. (TBS)

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

