Archival fashion is here to stay, but don't call it vintage: Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga all wore looks from recent history for the 2024 awards season, now TikTok is on the lasting trend

Making waves: surfer fashion returns from Chanel to Miu Miu

Archival fashion, which experts say is different from vintage, will undoubtedly continue to trend at the Mays Met Gala, where the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition will honor 400 years of fashion history and chefs -unpublished works.

Cameron Silver, founder of Los Angeles-based vintage couture boutique Decades

I would describe 20th-century clothing as vintage, while more recent designs are aptly called archival, says Cameron Silver, founder of Los Angeles-based vintage couture boutique Decades, which has an ever-growing list celebrity clients including Chlo Sevigny, Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lady Gaga.

Initially, the vintage customer and the archival customer were separate, because newer designer fashion didn't have the same cachet as today. The rebranding of pre-loved and newer luxury as archive has elevated the category, he says.

Meet Sarah Staudinger, Glamorous Founder of Stauds and Wife of Ari Emanuels

Vintage Montana Looks

While vintage fashion has been spotted numerous times on the red carpet, the popularity of archive fashion is driven by a younger generation of celebrities who, like their TikTok counterparts, #archivefashion has been trending for months and seek to make a new declaration.

Fashion is so mainstream and everything has already been done to some extent. When your job is to break the internet more than the next celebrity, wearing something not everyone has, with a story, makes a big difference. Gill Linton, Byronesque

On the one hand, it gives them the opportunity to wear something that showcases their credibility and fashion expertise without having to commit to just one brand.

Byronesque Gill Linton

Fashion is so mainstream and everything has already been done to some extent. When your job is to break the internet more than a celebrity, wearing something not everyone has, with a story, makes a big difference, says Gill Linton, founder of online store Byronesque, which goes to- beyond vintage to offer reissues and contemporary items. and future vintage pieces from Comme des Garons, Yohji Yamamoto, Jean Paul Gaultier and Alexander McQueen.

Bespoke doesn't have as significant a narrative as a piece of fashion history, especially if it's a very rare and hard-to-find piece, she says.

Editors' Choice: 8 Things That Caught Our Eyes During the Big 4 Fashion Weeks

Indeed, one of the main signifiers of an archive piece is the fact that it played an important role in the history or work of the designer. As such, each piece tells a story and is often part of a larger runway collection that is still as relevant and engaging today as it was when it first debuted. Good examples include Prada's magical Spring/Summer 2008 collection or McQueen's now-iconic Spring/Summer 2010 collection, which featured 3D-printed reptile prints.

The Decades showroom in Los Angeles, filled with pre-loved objects

For many celebrities, choosing an archival piece can also make a more nuanced statement about sustainability. Although shopping on resale sites can be considered environmentally friendly, they still tend to have huge inventory that is not guaranteed to be of provenance or quality. In the meantime, an archive piece has been curated and specially selected due to its design pedigree.

The environmental benefit of wearing something from a season past is profound and the addition of a cool factor makes sourcing archival fashion very appealing to a red carpet attendee who wants to make a fashion statement and protect the planet, Silver explains.

How the Fendis It bag, the Baguette, made a comeback

Interestingly, more and more celebrities and their stylists are experimenting with their chosen stock looks by injecting their own style or personality. Cate Blanchett recently reworked a 2018 Giorgio Armani dress into a chic jumpsuit that she wore to the AACTA awards. At the Golden Globes, Carey Mulligan decided to wear a modernized replica of a Schiaparelli dress originally designed in 1949.

Zendaya wore Thierry Mugler to the world premiere of Dune: Part Two at Leicester Square in London on February 15. Photo: Getty Images

There is no doubt that archive fashion will become even more popular as more celebrities and private collectors continue to build their collections. Laverne Cox, for example, has a collection of more than 500 Thierry Mugler pieces, while Zendaya has a penchant for vintage on red carpets.

For those looking to get started, experts recommend investing in names like Alexander McQueen, Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, Rick Owens and Raf Simons for Dior. Linton also highlights Loewe and JW Anderson for future collectors.

Look for documented pieces from the show and avoid those from more commercial pre-collections, Silver says.

Storing your archive materials

Storing archived fashion pieces: using structured hangers to maintain their shape and allow room for air circulation

Top tips from Barbara Yu Larsson, founder of specialist storage company PAKT.

1. Clean and repair items before storing to preserve their condition, deter pests, and prevent stains and odors from setting in or oxidizing over time.

2. Maintain a temperature of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius and humidity of 50 to 60 percent (using fans for air circulation) to protect rooms from mold.

The Story of Chanel's Short Film Starring Brad Pitt and Penlope Cruz

3. Store items in breathable garment bags and use structured hangers to maintain their shape. Avoid plastic boxes or lids that trap moisture and emit fumes causing discoloration.

4. Keeping a digital inventory helps you keep track of everything and allows you to enjoy your collection whenever you want, wherever you are.