MSU's men's basketball season ended with No. 1 North Carolina losing 85-69 in the second round of March Madness
For 12 minutes against the University of North Carolina, it looked like Tom Izzo and Michigan State men's basketball were ready for a patented NCAA tournament run with an upset over No. 1. Tar Heels seeds.
But, emblematic of MSU's entire season, the Spartans collapsed after going 12-point lead in the first half.
In 40 minutes, MSU was everything it had been this season: a fast, experience-led group, a a team fighting to stay afloat and a group whose collapse, even if only for a few minutes, was enough to bury it.
The No. 9 seed Spartans fell to No. 1 seed North Carolina 85-69 on Saturday, ending MSU's rollercoaster of a season in stunning fashion. It wasn't until late, however, when UNC put the dagger in the Spartans without its top senior guard. RJ Davis on the floor.
For the Tar Heels, Davis finished with 20 points on his season. Center Armando Bacot scored 18 points, making 8 of 10 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds. Before Harrison Ingram hit 5 of 7 threes to reach 17 points, while Cormac Ryan launched in 14 points.
For MSU, Walker led the way with 24 points but just didn't have enough help. Senior playmaker AJ Hoggard scored three points on 1-of-10 shooting, committed three turnovers and three fouls. Malik Hall scored 17 points and was shot nine rebounds. Outside of Hall and Walker, MSU scored 28 points.
Michigan State knocked off No. 8 seed Mississippi State on Thursday, edging the Bulldogs and limiting the All-SEC first-team guard and center to just nine combined field goals en route to an 18-point victory. The Spartans delivered a performance unlike any other in just a few games this year. season, they could use a similar performance against North Carolina.
The Tar Heels got past No. 16 seed Wagner in the first round thanks to a combined 42 points from Davis and Bacot. Ryan and JaeLyn Withers everyone scored in also double digits.
The idea that MSU would shut down Bacot and Davis like it did Mississippi State emerged Saturday. Josh Hubbard And Tolu Smith III was far-fetched. But if the Spartans could limit UNC's playmaking production and make their own shots, they had more than a fighting chance. upset the Tar Heels.
Michigan State was firing on all cylinders and shocked UNC early. However, it was only a matter of time before the Tar Heels started clicking; And they closed the half on a remarkable 23-3 run.
Walker buried two mid-range jumpers in the opening minutes to set the pace for MSU's offense. Then, with Walker on the bench, the Spartans took a 17-7 lead thanks to an unconventional score. Mady Sissoko converted on two consecutive post-up opportunities, a rare event during his career and Hoggard nailed a three from the wing.
UNC cut the deficit to four, but Walker ran three straight runs in transition almost identical to how he did against Mississippi State, bringing MSU within 12. The Spartans started 11 of 17 from the field.
Eventually, North Carolina got hot on both ends. He held MSU scoreless for over five minutes with high ball pressure on defense and the Tar Heels were able to take a 40-31 lead into the locker room. At one point, the Tar Heels' streak was 17-0, their 20th game this season going on at least a 10-0 stretch. MSU had only allowed a 10-0 run or worse four times before SATURDAY.
Down nine against the nation's No. 4 overall team, Michigan State's hopes looked bleak with 20 minutes left remaining.
Akins gave MSU some much-needed life to start the second half, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers before driving and finishing a transition opportunity. All of a sudden, UNC's lead was two points, a critical stretch for the Spartans.
The Spartans had numerous opportunities, many of them inside, to continue to push back. But they couldn't convert any of them: an alley-oop screwed up by Xavier Booker and two blocks by UNC 6-foot-3 Seth Trimble. Down four points, Hall grabbed a rebound to dribble it over his knee out of bounds. Davis banked home a three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
A 7-0 run against the Tar Heels to give them a 12-point lead was the final blow to the Spartans, who continued to fight but could never get another one going. bump.
Michigan State finishes the season with a 20-15 overall record and a 10-10 conference record. Saturday was the last game played in the iconic green and white jerseys of graduate students Walker, Hall, David Smith And Steven Izzo. Seniors Hoggard and Sissoko have one year of eligibility remaining if they choose to return to East Lansing.
The Spartans' chances of making a patented run in March Madness are now over. They will look to revamp and reload this offseason to try to restore the program to its old prestige.
