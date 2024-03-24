Fashion
Wedding guest gets slammed for 'inappropriate' dressing as people say it's too much and 'drifts into lingerie territory'.
As the countdown to wedding season begins, many of us are wondering what to wear.
Even if you think you're safe with a non-white dress, a Reddit editor was criticized for her wedding outfit choice.
Originally posted in the subreddit r/Weddingattireapproval, the user explained that they had been invited to a summer wedding at a local golf club.
After looking through different options, they decided to wear the stunning House of CB Charmaine dress (rrp 189) in sea green.
Explaining her choice, the editor shared a photo of the dress and wrote: I really want to wear something more fitted but I'm not sure if showing the boning in the dress/corset is too informal?
Revealing that there was no dress code, they added: This dress is also available as a knee-length dress.
It is not difficult to understand why the anonymous The woman fell in love with the satin dress, as it had a romantic cowl neckline and a beautifully shaped bodice that supported and lifted the bust.
According to the product description, the dress also has a skirt [that] falls to a sleek maxi length, is fully lined and can be worn to many formal events including weddings.
While most of us would have loved the knee-length dress, other forum members weren't as impressed with users' wedding outfit choice.
As the dress had a form-fitting corset and tiny spaghetti straps, some felt it was a little too risky for the formal event, with some even saying it was inappropriate.
I think the visible whales and cubs are too much, complained one unimpressed user, adding: This is drifting into lingerie territory.
Another clearly wrote: This is inappropriate, inappropriate and not suitable for the season. Plus, unless it's custom made, it will look horrible.
Others agreed, calling him trashy and some even found it hard to believe he would look this good in real life.
It's horrible. This also looks like an AI creation to me, moaned a third party.
Fortunately, many users loved the dresses from British brands.
I think it's great personally, another forum member said, writing: A little structure is good and it's not too much lingerie boning, it's just a detail. It doesn't show any other transparent slits/details, so I think it's okay.
Another commented on how beautiful the color was and said the dress was a great choice, especially since it had a structured fit.
A fifth wrote: Completely agree. Many dresses have boning and this helps keep you tucked in and your back straight.
While users of the subreddit may not be able to agree, this isn't the first time they've complained about House of CB dresses.
In fact, one poster learned that her evening dress looked like a maid cosplay because it featured a white ruffle.
Why can't people keep their opinions to themselves?
|
