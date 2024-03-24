Aggie coaches embrace change in game day fashion choices





MEMPHIS, Tenn. Texas A&M men's basketball assistant Steve Roccaforte is rarely seen away from the basketball court without a baseball cap on his head and a wealth of baseball knowledge in his brain. In the last five years, he hasn't been seen without a beard either. Building on a long baseball tradition of mixing things up when the game isn't going the right way, it was Roccaforte who pitched the idea to head coach Buzz Williams that a change was needed into the daily routine of the Aggie coaching staff. Over the past seven games, the staff has ditched its traditional suits and ties in favor of an athleisure style. Even more notable, the staff is clean shaven and well cut. We were just trying to change the vibe,” Roccaforte said. I mean, we had lost five games in a row. We were trying to slip. People also read… The 36-year-old veteran coach does not believe himself to be superstitious. It's about finding a routine that works, he says. It started when Roccaforte was getting ready to go for a pre-scheduled haircut to tame his longer mane and, potentially, shave his beard. When he told Williams about the idea, the head coach also joined in. Since the beginning of last summer, Williams sported a goatee. As the idea continued to snowball, they called associate head coach Devin Johnson into the office to pitch the idea of ​​wearing 3/4-zip pants and sweaters for the next game. Having a clean-shaven transitional style, Johnson said he was in the process of changing his wardrobe. A&M forward Henry Coleman III, who was recruited by Roccaforte long before they arrived in Aggieland, said he always knew the coach had facial hair. When he arrived, clean-shaven and short-haired, he didn't look like Roc, Coleman said. I am happy. It looks much cleaner now. He doesn't look like Santa Claus. He looks a lot better, so we're happy for him. Forward Solomon Washington, on the podium at the NCAA tournament in Memphis alongside Coleman, could only laugh at the transformation. I couldn't believe it; I really didn't know who it was, Washington said later. Roccaforte enjoyed the laughter. When my hair was longer and I had a beard, you looked like half a version of a homeless person, he joked. All of a sudden you shave, you get a haircut, you put gel in your hair and my hair is a lot darker and you look about 10-12 years younger. It was equally shocking to those in the world of college athletics to see Williams without her traditional garb on the sidelines. Throughout his career, he always dressed for games, with the exception of those played during Thanksgiving week multi-team events in remote destinations. He also asked his aides the same thing. Williams believed it was a nod out of respect to the tradition of the game and his profession. It's probably more important than it should be, Williams said of his game day attire. I know everyone wears to games what they wear to practice. I try not to do that. But when we lost five in a row, we tried to do everything. I made the coaches shave. I was giving coaches haircuts. I was trying to save money, get my hair cut with something different. The superstitious would say it worked. The Aggies won six of their last seven games, qualified for the NCAA tournament as a nine seed and advanced to the second round to face top-seeded Houston. Others, like Roccaforte, would simply call it a new winning routine. I wear the same shoes, boxers, socks, jeans, undershirt and sweater, Williams said. It's probably my wife who would say that's too much information. But we have to find a cleaner in Memphis because they get wet after every game and I make everyone wear the same thing over and over again, which I've never done. I'm not saying there's causation and that's why we win, but just in case there is, that's what we'll wear on Sunday. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

