Michigan Bests visit No. 7 Maryland in Big Ten opener
Michigan's offense was led by five field goals Justin Tiernan and five points Ryan Cohen.
A record 2,507 fans at UM Lacrosse Stadium were in attendance.
The contest featured seven ties and seven lead changes and was UM's third straight victory over Maryland.
ANN ARBOR, Michigan. – The 19th-ranked University of Michigan men's lacrosse team opened Big Ten play with a 12-11 victory over No. 7 Maryland on Saturday, March 23, in front of a record crowd of 2,570 spectators at UM Lacrosse Stadium.
Eight Wolverines recorded points, led by five goals from a graduate student Justin Tiernanequaling his season record, and a five-point performance (one goal, four assists) from the junior Ryan Cohen. His production ranks him third in the UM career record book, passing Ian King (2014-17) for third in program history.
Senior Michael Bohm totaled three points (1G, 2A) and is two points away from UM's career points record, two goals away from the all-time scoring record and one assist away from the all-time assists record .
Michigan (5-3, 1-0 Big Ten) opened the scoring at 12:59 of the first quarter when Cohen made a long run down the field and provided the assist for Tiernan's first goal of the game. Cohen recorded another assist at 10:17 as the junior John Morgan scored to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.
Following a holding penalty against the Wolverines, Maryland (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) took advantage of the extra-man opportunity and scored its first goal of the game with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter.
At the 13:48 mark of the second quarter, an unassisted score by Boehm at the 13:48 mark briefly gave the Wolverines a two-goal lead. Maryland responded with a goal less than a minute later (12:58) before scoring again to tie the game at three at 10:18. The Terrapins found their offensive rhythm and took their first lead of the game with 9:21 left in the second quarter, followed by another goal at 6:01.
After a four-goal streak for Maryland, Cohen capitalized on an assist from Boehm 4:20 before the graduate student. Beau Pederson provided the assist to Tiernan with 1:22 left in the second quarter. Maryland scored in the final 30 seconds to take a 6-5 halftime lead.
The second half was scoreless until 6:30 of the third quarter when the juniors Aidan Mulholland found the back of the net on a pass from Boehm to tie the score at six. Maryland responded quickly, regaining the lead at 5:11 before an unassisted goal by Pederson at 4:54 tied the game again. With 2:46 left in the third quarter, Michigan took an 8-7 lead on an unassisted goal from Mulholland, giving the Wolverines their first lead since 10:18 into the second quarter.
With 11:07 on the clock in the fourth quarter, sophomore Bo Lockwood provided the assist for Tiernan's third goal of the game, making the score 9-7 in favor of the Wolverines.
Two Maryland goals at 10:38 and 8:31 tied the scores. Another Maryland score at 6:37 gave the Terrapins the lead for the first time since 5:11 into the third quarter.
With 5:40 left, a goal from the senior Isaac Aronson with an assist from Cohen, they tied the game 10-10. Maryland took the lead at 3:47 before the game was tied again at 11 after Tiernan's fourth goal of the game at 2:36.
After a Terps failure to clear a turnover caused by a Boehm return, Tiernan took possession and fired a diving shot in front of the goal that found the back of the net, giving the Wolverines the advantage, 12-11, with 1: There were 13 left in the match and proved to be the eventual match winner.
Senior faceoff man Justin Wietfeldt won 15 of 24 with 10 ground balls, while second-year guard Hunter Taylor made nine saves. Close defender Cathal Roberts had two caused turnovers and recovered a trio of ground balls while midfielder Pederson had a goal, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Next, Michigan hits the road, traveling to Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland, to take on No. 11 Johns Hopkins next Saturday (March 30) at noon. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
