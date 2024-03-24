Men's European Cup quarter-finalists confirmed after night of dramatic action

Photo: Daniel Remes / European aquatic sports

An exceptional and entertaining evening of water polo unfolded across Europe on Saturday evening as the men's line-up for the European Cup quarter-finals was sensationally confirmed. Penalties were needed to separate Steau Bucharest and Panionios GSS, while BVK Crvena Zvezda narrowly edged out BVSC-Zuglo and defending champion Vasas was eliminated by Jug.

Eight return final matches

(Results to go in parentheses, overall winners in bold)

A-Hid Iron Plate (HUN) 8-9 South Adriatic Insurance (CRO) (11-12)

BVK Red Star (SRB) 12-9 BVSC-Zuglo (HUN) (11-13)

CC Ortigia (ITA) 12-14 Spandau 04 Berlin (GERMANY) (8-8)

FR Tourcoing (FRA) 12-15 Astralpool CN Sabadell (ESP) (11-18)

CSA Steaua Bucharest (ROU) 20-18 (P) Panionios GSS(GRE) (11-12)

WPC Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) 15-20 Bank Primorje Erste (CRO) (7-8)

Jadran Herceg Novi (MNE) 13-12 Rare Nantes Savona (ITA) (10-16)

Vouliagméni NC (GRE) 10-6 CN Barcelona (ESP) (17-13)

The match of the evening certainly took place in Romania, where Steau Bucharest delivered an epic clash with Panionios GSS and where penalties were ultimately needed to separate the two teams.

After six successive defeats in the Champions League group stage and a narrow 12-11 defeat in the first leg of the round of 16, Steau could be forgiven for wondering where their first victory in Europe this season would come from.

At home, in their pool in Bucharest, they believed their time had come, and this belief began to grow as the match progressed.

After a cautious 2-2 first quarter, Steau scored two unanswered goals late in the second to take a 5-4 lead.

Two more goals followed early in the third and at 7-4, that elusive victory finally seemed on the way, but the Greeks came back.

The Romanians may have gone on a 4-0 run to take the lead, but whatever they could do, so could the Panionois, who responded expertly with a 5-0 scoreline of their own which ended midway through the fourth for 7-9.

It now seemed that the dreaded curse of defeat had returned and that Steau was in serious danger of walking away with nothing to show for his efforts once again.

Vlad-Luca Georgescu had other ideas, however, scoring twice to tie the night for 9-9 with 2:55 to play.

Alexandros Evgenios Gounas restored the advantage (9-10) to Panionios with just over a minute to go and Steau were on the verge of being eliminated.

But there was still time for the home team to show more heroics, as Filip Klikovac hammered home from 2 meters for 10-10.

Then, with just two seconds on the clock, the home crowd erupted when Raducu Alex Dinca scored to make it 11-10 and tie the score at 22-22.

After eight perfect penalties each in an incredibly tense and dramatic shootout, Panion's Grigorios Kapetanakis was the unfortunate one, who saw his shot bounce off the post.

The failure gave Steau the chance to advance to the quarter-finals and David-Joan Bota made no mistake and sealed a sensational 20-18 shootout victory.

Besides the exploits in Bucharest, similar scenes played out in Belgrade, where BVK Crvena Zvezda overcame a two-goal deficit from the first leg to edge BVSC.

Trailing 13-11 going into the match, the Serbs got off to a perfect start against BVSC, leveling the score within two minutes at 2-0.

But this lead did not last as the Hungarians quickly made it 2-2 and 4-4 at the end of the first period.

The second quarter continued on a similar path, but the hosts began to gain the upper hand and led 7-6 at the turnaround.

By the end of the third, Crvena Zvezda was back where he was first, with a 10-8 lead and the tie seemed headed for a shootout.

Nerves were high in the fourth period with both teams bulking up their lines in attack, but when Balazs Tamas Gyarfas scored to make it 10-9, it looked like BVSC were ready to advance once again.

However, Dusan Vasic quickly equalized, with 1:32 on the clock, and at that point it looked like penalties would be needed to decide the winner.

Vasic was a man on a mission, however, and with four seconds remaining he unleashed a perfect shot from outside the 6m that nestled into the bottom left corner to spark wild celebration scenes.

One of the big questions before the second leg was: could Dinamo Tbilisi finally win in Europe this season?

After six successive Champions League defeats and a narrow 8-7 defeat in their last-16 first leg at Primorje, the Georgians were confident they could overturn their one-goal deficit and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Entertainment-wise, the second leg was full of drama and saw 35 goals scored, but unfortunately for the home side they failed to build any real momentum and mostly chased the game throughout.

Dinamo leveled the aggregate score midway through the first quarter, when they took a 3-2 lead, but their lead lasted only 31 seconds.

It was then that the Croatians began to turn the screw, taking a 4-6 advantage in the first eight minutes.

The advantage was still two at halftime (7-9), but by the end of the third it was five (10-15) and Dinamos' dream of progression was quickly fading.

Another 10-goal feast played out in the final eight minutes, but with five goals from both teams, victory was never in doubt for Primorje, who did a professional job.

Kas Te Riele did most of the damage for the visitors, scoring five goals, while Darko Brguljan and Tin Brubnjak both scored four.

In Italy, Ortigia found themselves with a huge mountain to climb after a disastrous first half against Spandau, and this time there was no miraculous comeback, although they tried almighty in the eight last minutes.

With the score set at 8-8 after the first leg, the Germans led 3-9 at halftime and it seemed the Italians were dead and buried.

But after the hosts' exploits on the final day of the group stage, Spandau were well aware that their lead meant little, especially in the Ortigias Garden.

With that warning in mind, Spandau increased their lead to seven (5-12) late in the third and only then did they take their foot off the gas.

But Oritigia were still dreaming and refused to give up, reducing the gap to two late in the match, but they ultimately ran out of time and were eliminated after a 12-14 defeat.

In Budapest, title holders Vasas were looking to overturn an 11-12 first-leg loss to Jug, but they got off to a terrible start, as the visitors took a 1-4 lead in the first quarter.

It was, however, a deficit they could never overcome, which proved to be a relatively comfortable evening for the Croatian giants, who defended superbly throughout to keep the hosts at arm's length.

Even when Vasas came within a goal twice, Jug was quickly able to pull away again, and by the time Gergely Burian made it 8-9, there was only one second left on the clock and Jug was already home and dry.

The result means last season's champions have collapsed and there will be a new name engraved on the men's European Cup trophy this year.

The remaining three games were where miracles were needed to turn things around.

Tourcoing was looking for seven or more goals against Sabadell after losing the first leg 11-18 in Spain.

It was always improbable, and it proved as Sabadell won in the evening 12-15.

The win sees the 2022 champions qualify for the quarter-finals and they will surely be one of the teams most teams will want to avoid in next week's draw.

Elsewhere, Vouliagmeni also made a professional turn at home to Barcelona as he easily defended their 17-13 first-leg lead.

Any hopes of a shock result were quickly defused as the Greeks took a 5-3 lead into halftime.

The Spaniards never really had a chance, and at 8-4 at the end of the third, the match stalled to its intended conclusion as Vouliagmeni triumphed 10-6.

In Montenegro, Herceg Novi were the other team dreaming of a miraculous comeback at home following their 16-10 first-leg loss to Savona.

However, the six-goal lead in total was never in danger of being overturned, and despite losing 13-12 in the second leg, last season's European Cup finalists continue.

You can watch all the action from the Men's European Water Polo Cup live at European Swimming YouTube Channel and track all results in by clicking here.