Fashion
Diane von Furstenberg told me she loved my choices in her Target collaboration
As a fashion lover with a taste for luxury, this can be hard on my wallet, so I'm all for when designers collaborate with an affordable retailer to create a budget-friendly collection. Target is known for working with top fashion designers on exclusive clothing and home decor pieces, and Diane von Furstenberg (queen of the wrap dress) is the latest to launch a colorful line in time for spring in the alongside his granddaughter Talita.
THE patterned collection Incorporates bright pops of blue, pink, green and yellow in eye-catching florals, geometric shapes and animal prints. It launched online at Target at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 23 and can be found in stores, but hurry, it's only available for a limited time and is bound to sell out quickly.
Diane von Furstenberg for Target Clothing and Accessories
- 90s Poppy Yellow Shift Mini Dress$35
- Ginkgo yellow smocked midi dress with tied straps$35
- Sea Twig Blue Knit Sleeveless Collared Midi Wrap Dress$45
- Sunset satin maxi dress$30
- Side wrap mini skirt$30
- Leopard Two-Piece Long Sleeve Notched Collar Pajama Set$35
- Neutral high-waisted knit sweater Poppy Flare Pants40$
- Neutral Vintage Woven Sleeveless Collar Jumpsuit$45
- Lips coin pouch$5
- Arrow Geo Green Side Wrap Mini Skort$30
- Gingko cherry tomato V-neck maxi dress$38
- Sea Twig blue tube top$20
- Pink Modern Geo Cell Phone Holder$20
- Green Arrow Geo Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress$50
I had the pleasure of discovering (and shopping) the collection in advance and even the honor of meeting Diane herself, a moment I will truly never forget. She immediately spotted my large shopping bag and gave me her approval after seeing the pieces I ended up snagging. What styles did I purchase that the designer complimented me on? THE sleeveless collared dressTHE satin slip dressTHE mini cardnecklace combinationand the red lips coin pouch all of this became my personal loot.
Keep reading to see even more pieces I'm eyeing from the collection that I'm sure will fly off the virtual (and physical) racks.
Ginkgo yellow smocked midi dress with tied straps
The second I saw this dress on Kelly Rutherford at the DVF for Target event, I knew this would be on my personal wish list for spring and summer. After feeling the dress in person, I was impressed with the soft and stretchy fabric, flowy but yet thick and opaque to avoid appearing see-through.
Sea Twig Blue Knit Sleeveless Collared Midi Wrap Dress
Although I am often drawn to pink and green patterns, I couldn't help but fall in love with this stunning blue wrap dress. At first I was nervous about purchasing the wrap style as I have a larger bust (38C), but it fits me like a glove, still provides plenty of coverage and is incredibly flattering and soft .
Sunset satin maxi dress
In the same way I saw White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson wear this pastel tie-dye satin slip dress, and I knew I had to have it for warm weather outings and spring weddings. The fabric doesn't have a lot of give, so I ordered a size up and it fit perfectly. I particularly like the adjustable spaghetti straps for a personalized fit and the different tie-dye pattern on each dress, making each piece unique.
Side wrap mini skirt
Skorts are my favorite alternative to skirts because they already have built-in shorts for support and protection from painful chafing. This black style features DVF's signature wraparound silhouette and a back zipper for easy on and off. I'm so obsessed with the flattering fit that I'm going to grab it in the green geo pattern Also.
Keep scrolling for more spring pieces available in the new Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection that just dropped at Target. Grab your favorites today, because they're bound to sell out.
90s Poppy Yellow Shift Mini Dress
Leopard Two-Piece Long Sleeve Notched Collar Pajama Set
Neutral Vintage Woven Sleeveless Collar Jumpsuit
Pink lips coin pouch
|
