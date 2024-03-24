Fashion
Illinois 89-63 Duquesne (March 24, 2024) Game Recap
OMAHA, Neb. – Illinois fans have been waiting since 2005 for their team to return to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Their patience was finally rewarded.
Coach Brad Underwood made a point of greeting those who accompanied the team to Omaha for the first weekend of the tournament, heading to the front of the cheering section following the third-seeded Illini's 89-63 victory series, on Duquesne Saturday night and raising his arms in celebration.
This program is elite, Underwood said. Not being here in 18, 19 years is staggering. It feels good to move forward with this group. This is one of my favorite teams to coach. Direction Boston.
The Illini will face No. 2 seed Iowa State in the East Region semifinals at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Cyclones advanced with a Victory 67-56 against seventh-seeded Washington State.
Illinois advanced without drama. Terrence Shannon Jr.. scored 30 points, Marcus Domask added 22 and Illinois made quick work of its 11th-seeded Atlantic 10 opponent.
Illinois (28-8) had failed to make it through the first weekend of the tournament in eight previous appearances.
Part of me wants to be really excited, Illini forward Coleman Hawkins said. And part of me wants to keep the feeling that the work isn't done yet. I'm happy to make the Sweet 16. I'm aware of the history because it's thrown in our faces. The goal now is to become national champions because that's what we're here for.
Duquesne (25-12), which was riding a nine-game winning streak, had its first tournament appearance since 1977 with its worst loss of the season sending out the 65-year-old coach. Keith Dambrot retired.
It wasn't quite how I would have liked it to end, Dambrot said.
Jimmy Clark III scored 14 points and Fousseyni Drama had 13 for Duquesne.
The Dukes, who had scored fewer than 70 points in 21 of their previous 36 games, said they would have to slow down an Illinois team averaging more than 84 per game to have a chance.
How did it go? Illinois was running in transition on Duquesne's misses. The Illini led 50-26 at halftime and by 32 points midway through the second half.
They intimidated us tonight and we were a little exhausted,” Dambrot said. I think if we played again we would play better. I don't think we were quite ready for the level of speed and strength.
Not that the Illini needed it, but they also got a few friendly rebounds. Like when Marcus Domask's opening 3-pointer soared in front and back of the rim before dropping into a basket, he celebrated with a chef's kiss and three fingers in the air. Or when Hawkins tried to draw a foul by clumsily placing a 3 and the ball hit the backboard with no iron and he chased it down for an easy putback.
Hawkins himself blew a kiss after one of his consecutive 3s midway through the first half. At that point, it was pretty much over. The Illini's 24-point halftime lead was their second-largest of the season and was the Dukes' largest deficit at the break since losing by 27 to Kentucky in 2016.
Dambrot finished his career with a record of 529-305 in 26 seasons, including 441-269 at Division I schools Duquesne, Central Michigan and Akron.
The score didn't really matter, Dambrot said. It's irrelevant because we've laid a good foundation for Duquesne to be a good program in the future.
FOLLOWING
Illinois and Iowa State will make their first NCAA Tournament appearances. Illinois has won nine of the last 12 meetings but lost the last two, in 2018 and 2015.
——
AP March Madness Support: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and cover: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness
|
