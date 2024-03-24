Fashion
The Hokies' season ends in an all-too-familiar fashion at Ohio St.
Throughout the season, the same issues have haunted the Virginia Tech men's basketball team. Blacksburg's road woes away, road droughts, inability to get defensive stops on the road and rebounds all factored into a season-ending loss at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio .
After taking a 7-0 lead, the Hokies experienced two extended droughts in the first half and found themselves trailing 36-26 at halftime. Ohio State went on a 10-0 run for a 16-12 lead, then later in the half a 13-2 run led to a 34-21 lead for the Buckeyes. The Hokies shot just 11 of 30 from the field, including 2 of 12 from behind the arc.
Compounding the Hokies' second-half comeback attempt, foul trouble with Lynn Kidd, Robbie Beran and Mylyjael Poteat forced them to the bench with four fouls and Ohio State played the final 10 minutes of the game in the double bonus. It was clear that Tech had issues with OSU's length. Frustration set in as the second half progressed on both sides as the officials let almost everything play out in the first half and then called the game very close in the second half. No consistency.
Virginia Tech cut the deficit to four points on Sean Pedulla's basket with eight minutes left and three with 3:35 left, but turnovers on consecutive possessions had a chance to cut the deficit to one or equalizing hurt the Hokies. .
The loss ends the careers of Hunter Cattoor, who had a season-high 18 points, and Pedulla 16 for Virginia Tech. Kidd also finished in double figures with 13.
Now the question will be who, if anyone, the Hokies enter the transfer portal now that the season is over. Head coach Mike Young will no doubt be active in adding the roster for the 2024-25 season to the portal himself.
|
Sources
2/ https://fightinggobbler.com/posts/virginia-tech-basketball-hokies-season-ends-all-too-familiar-fashion-at-ohio-st-01hspx1s04gj
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Hokies' season ends in an all-too-familiar fashion at Ohio St.
- Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 match 5 pitch numbers India TV
- Alexa Nikolas responds to Dan Schneider's apology and shares her experience with Zoey 101
- The agency said that a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara region
- UK storm: Huge 800-mile swath of rain expected to hit Britain, weather maps show | weather | News
- Buckley Cricket Club was under pressure from funding success
- Princeton University
- “If I were Oliver Colman, I would earn a lot more AF*** than I do”
- World leaders and governments condemn terrorist attack in Russia
- Washington approves $228 million in US military aid to three Baltic states, Estonia says
- Watch Race Service tear up Hollywood in its “Raw Spec” Mercedes-AMG GT3
- Retter, Williams and Livingston lead the way for Villanova on the second day of the Knights Invitational