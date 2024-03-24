The yeses and noes of fashion week





Season after fashion week season, I struggle to find exciting things to say about the event. Don't get me wrong, I love fashion. And I think Indian fashion has never seen better days. It aesthetically enters its own space focused on textiles and crafts, inviting consumers from India's gigantic middle class and intriguing mega-corporations to invest in small businesses as well. It's just that the fashion week model only lives for emotional reasons; we want to come together and celebrate in unison. We want to be reminded that we all come from the same space. We want to exchange ideas and cigarettes. So, it's fashion week. Last week, Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai was once again marked by all these mixed emotions. Reflecting on the shows of Rajesh Pratap Singh and JJ Valaya, two stalwart designers whom I have long admired professionally and as people too, I wondered why they even came to a fashion week. Both have created the same collection over and over again, and while that can be said of so many others too, at least the others have developed their brands in newer, more media-friendly ways. Singh and Valaya show up when their shows are sponsored by someone, and that's the only way they like to communicate with their audience or the press. I decided to respect creators who respect their own brands. Gaurav Jai Gupta is doing such wonderful things with his label Akaaro. The textile designer has long been a champion of handwoven and woven textiles, notably marrying a beautiful steel thread into his metallic saris and making it his undeniable signature. Gupta struggled with his tailoring, and I saw him take baby steps and even falter with the shapes. But this season's collections have swept the proverbial rug from under us. Called Moonrise, he used scrap fabric to create new clothing, and my goodness, what a fun time he had creating these designs. Blends of cottons, linens, silks and metallics Guptas Akaaro is so ready for a modern India. I also loved her saris draped like couture dresses. I've been keeping a close eye on Amit Hansraj for over three years now, ever since he launched his own brand Inca, inspired by terrazzo tiles. Hansraj has been a merchandiser in a few leading fashion boutiques and is known to be a big trendsetter in initiated circles. During the Covid confinement, he satisfied his entrepreneurial itch with Inca and made simple and elegant caftans and shirts playing with marbled prints. This season, he took shibori pants and a shirt and transformed them into sari form. Anamika Khanna's AK-OK was another tribute to the queenly energy that Khanna and her highly opinionated consumers exude. An international brand, Measure, has come from Dagestan, on the border of Russia and Iran, showing us how stylish and fashion-forward modest dressing can be. Designer Zainab Saidulaeva wears a hijab and came here during the holy month of Ramzan to show us her best skills and won our hearts. With menswear becoming a very big player in India, it would make sense to have a show showcasing only menswear. Three extremely talented and very young labels presented here: Rishta by Arjun Saluja, Jaywalking and Countrymade. Salujas' origami shapes have been well-known in its women's clothing for over a decade. Jaywalking is a new streetwear brand created by Jay Jajal, a 30-year-old boy from Mumbai. Sushant Abrols Countrymade combines craftsmanship with military forms and has built a strong following in just four years. Yes, the fashion week glass is only half full. I'm going to top it with ice cream and say well done.

