University of Colorado Athletics

ROCK A commanding 10-0 first-half run propelled the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes past the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon to earn their first conference victory of the season.

The Buffs improve to 6-3 (1-1 Pac-12) while the Golden Bears fall to 4-6 (1-1 Pac-12).

Eight separate scorers for 15 team goals led the Buffaloes to an important conference victory. Five different CU players had two or more scores during the contest.

They finish their final Pac-12 conference game in Berkeley with an impressive victory and have won the last seven games at California Memorial Stadium.

“I'm proud of a lot of what we did today,” said head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “We had to prove to ourselves that we could be more consistent and in control. Defensively, we started off slow, but then we were able to lock down and make some plays. Offensively, we were more efficient than last week and that's was a huge positive for us.”

That of Madeline Pisani three goals in the first half earned him the eighth hat trick of the year and scored at least two or more goals in every game. She has 32 goals this year and leads the conference.

Senior Sydney Zimmerman scored his first-ever three-goal game, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field. She now has eight goals this season, a career high.

Ashley Stokes finished the day with five points (2 goals, 3 assists), which led all Colorado players, and has now scored in every game this season. Stokes' three assists are only the second time all year that a CU player has three assists in a single game, with Lily Assini doing so in February against Northwestern.

Jess Peluso recorded a career-high five forced turnovers and now has 19 this season, the most in the Pac-12. She is the only player in the conference to have multiple games with four or more caused turnovers. Peluso also tied his season high with four ground balls.

The Buffs finish their Pac-12 regular-season series with Cal with a 13-2 overall record since 2014 and a 13-game winning streak.

“All conference wins are important and this one was important for us to get back on track,” Coach Whidden said. “We have spring break coming up and we need to use this time to improve from a skills standpoint. We're going to lock that in and prepare for a big stretch ahead, starting with San Diego State at home.”

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Cal got an early score 1-0 thanks to Addie Fischer's goal. They increased their lead to two on a free position attempt.

Fans would recognize the deficit, with Madeleine Pisani scoring on an attempt at a free position on his part, then a quick Rachel Kennedy scoring assisted by Maddie Shoup . Pisani scored his second goal of the day for UC's third straight goal, and just like that, it was a 3-2 lead for the Buffs.

After the first shot attempt was repulsed, Ashley Stokes took possession of the ball and fired one into the back of the net to extend Colorado's lead to two. Pisani recorded his third score of the game shortly after with another free position goal, making it the fifth straight goal for the Buffs.

Stokes scored his second goal at 12:10 in the second quarter to give his team a 6-2 lead. Lily Assini joined CU's scoring group, scoring his third goal of the season. Sydney Zimmerman would be the fifth Buffalo to score in the contest, to take an 8-2 lead with 9:37 left in the first half of the game. Taking advantage of an upgrade opportunity, Eve Hritzuk scored his 21st goal of the season. Zimmerman continued the torrid run for Colorado, with his second goal of the afternoon, for a 10-0 run against the Bears.

The Golden Bears broke Colorado's 10-0 run with 3:59 left in the second quarter to cut the lead to seven. Each team added one more score, heading into the break with an 11-3 lead for the Colorado.

Hritzuk got things going in the second half for CU, while Mya Wang answered for the Bears less than a minute later. Zimmerman scored his third score of the game, followed by Kennedy's second, to give the Buffaloes a double-digit lead early in the third period.

After a nine-minute drought between the two teams, Molly Reed joined the action for CU, giving the Buffaloes an 11 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

The first 10 minutes of the final quarter saw no scoring until Wang found the back of the net for the second time in the match. Kennedy Mason and Fischer scored the Bears' sixth and seventh goals of the game, but with less than a minute to play and eight behind, the Buffaloes would close this one out.

SCORERS

Madeleine Pisani – 3

Sydney Zimmerman – 3

Ashley Stokes – 2

Rachel Kennedy – 2

Eve Hritzuk – 2

Lily Assini – 1

Averi Gardner -1

Molly Reed – 1

FOLLOWING

The Buffs return home next weekend and take on the San Diego State Aztecs. The match will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 12 p.m. MST.

