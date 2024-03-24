AUSA Sponsors Deploy Your Dress for Women's Dresses – The Madison Record





MADISON The Association of the United States Army or AUSA is helping military families with its current project, Operation Deploy Your Dress or ODYD. AUSA, a nonprofit educational and professional development organization, serves the U.S. military and advocates of a strong national defense. AUSA gives a voice to the military, supports the soldier, and honors those who have served to advance the nation's security. (ausa.org) The Family Preparedness Branch and ODYD Campaign are accepting donations of new and gently used formal attire in all sizes for women. Individuals can also gift accessories, such as shawls, handbags and jewelry, to complement the woman's formal outfit, according to Marc Jacobson, president of the AUSA Redstone-Huntsville chapter. The primary goal of ODYD is to improve the quality of life of military families by offsetting expenses associated with participation in formal military functions. The initiative's slogan is Unfolding America's Patriotism – One Dress at a Time. Organizers will collect donations at two drop-off locations during the AUSA Global Force Symposium: * Von Braun Center, East Hall — At booth 2122 for the AUSA Family Readiness Group. Individuals can bring their donations to this kiosk on March 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. * Rocket City Bash at the US Space and Rocket Center at the Davidson Center. Organizers will accept donations on March 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For easy access, a QR code is included on Operation Deploy Your Dress flyers. For more information, email [email protected]. Family Readiness provides links to relevant resources with the Army Matters podcast series, publications, social media, year-round expos and symposia, virtual and in-person events, forums, scholarships, advocacy efforts and the ODYD. ODYD was founded in 2015 at Fort Bliss, Texas, by military spouses who organized a dress swap to reduce the cost of formal wear for Christmas balls. The idea quickly grew into an organization run by dozens of volunteers, providing gently used dresses and accessories to service members and their dependents. The group now has 13 stores in the United States and one in Germany. Over the past six years, ODYD has distributed more than 20,000 gowns, saving military families $2 million, according to ausa.org. AUSA is open to anyone who has a relationship with the U.S. military and those who want to support Soldiers.

