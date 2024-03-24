Work week to bring rain and warmer weather after a cold weekend in metro Detroit





Snow is not unusual for early spring in southeast Michigan, but it seems out of place after such a mild winter. This snow will be gone soon, but not before another cold night. Saturday night Saturday evening will be cold with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 20s. Puddles of melted snow will refreeze, which may cause a few slippery spots to form on your sidewalk. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Expect another sunny day on Sunday. It will be sunny in the morning as people head to services, but it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will peak around 40 degrees. Winds will be from the east to southeast, gusting 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will increase and skies will become mostly cloudy by Sunday evening. The low will be in the lower 30s. Winds will blow from the east between 10 and 25 km/h with gusts reaching 20 km/h. Monday The weather will be cloudy on Monday, but it will be milder. Any mostly melted snowmen that survive the weekend will cease to exist. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s to 60 degrees in southeast Michigan. There will be a southeast breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Expect rain showers and wind all day Tuesday. Winds will be from the south-southeast between 10 and 20 mph. The strongest gusts will reach around 30 mph. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday Morning rain showers will be possible Wednesday. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. A colder air mass will suppress temperatures with temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Minimums will be around 30 degrees. THURSDAY Thursday will be generally sunny thanks to a high pressure system. The maximums will be around 50 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 30s. Friday Friday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Next Saturday Next Saturday, the sky will be generally cloudy with some possible splashes. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be similar to Friday temperatures. What are the average temperatures in metro Detroit? Normal high temperatures in metro Detroit for the rest of the month are 49 to 52 degrees. Normal lows through March 31 are 31 to 33 degrees. Stay Prepared with the 4Warn Weather Team As Severe Weather Awareness Week comes to a close, check out severe weather preparedness tips here.

