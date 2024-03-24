Paying for prom: Free, low-cost dresses help make dreams come true

For girls who are struggling to afford the price of purchasing a dress for prom, some area nonprofits and consignment stores offer less expensive or free options. Here, Angelas Angels provides dresses for a group of girls so they can attend the big ball.

Prom season is quickly approaching, but for some families, finding the money to buy a prom dress is a struggle.

But there are nonprofit organizations in the area that don't want girls to miss prom because of their financial situation, and they're turning girls' dreams of feeling like Cinderella on the day into reality of the ball.

Dress for Success Pittsburgh will host its second annual FAB sale, which includes prom dresses, April 5-8 at the Washington Crown Center Mall.

Girls can browse DFS' extensive collection of brand-new dresses and formal gowns — and each dress costs $50.

“It's heartbreaking to think that someone could miss out on one of the most special events of their high school life because they can't afford a dress. We want to make sure no girl is held back because they don’t have the right clothes,” said Tanya Volkes, CEO of Dress for Success Pittsburgh.

Last year, about 200 prom dresses were sold.

All proceeds are used for DFS' boutique and mobile services for local women.

Angela's Angels, a nonprofit organization in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, provides new and gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories to high school girls who can't afford them. The best part? Everything is free.

Angela Rose O'Brien, founder of Angela's Angels, said she got the idea after seeing a similar program during a trip to eastern Pennsylvania nearly two decades ago.

“I thought it was a good idea, but I thought I would do it a little differently,” O’Brien said.

O'Brien's most important goal was to provide free dresses and accessories.

“Anyone can come here and get everything we offer for free,” O’Brien said. “If they choose to keep it, they can donate if they wish; otherwise, they can simply return it. It won't cost them anything. I just say bring yourself, nothing else is needed.

Everything in the store, on the first floor of a building at 600 Ligonier St., is donated by local bridal boutiques and donors, and is new or “gently loved,” O'Brien said.

“They’ve been donating for years because they know it’s for a good cause,” she said.

The nonprofit began in 2006, when a closing bridal store donated more than 100 new dresses — with tags still on them — to O'Brien to start the program.

From the beginning, O'Brien and members of the Laurel Highlands chapter of the Women's Business Network held pop-up events throughout the county before finding a permanent home.

O'Brien said dresses cost between $120 and $700, and volunteers enjoy helping girls find something they feel beautiful in.

“We're here to boost your self-esteem and make sure you feel good about yourself as much as we do to give you a pretty dress. It’s secondary,” O’Brien said. “When a girl walks through our door, her shoulders are slumped and she thinks 'this is a second-hand thing,' and then I open the door and when they see the short dresses, the long dresses, the jewelry, the room full of shoes, they are blown away.

Dress for Success and Angela's Angels help financially disadvantaged people, but it also saves them money.

Volkes noted that dresses worn at events like proms and weddings are typically only used once, so buyers like to keep a few hundred dollars in their pocket.

“Even if you have $300 for a dress, is this the right way to spend it? When we talk to girls about financial decisions, we want to consider spending responsibly,” Volkes said, emphasizing that wearing a lightly worn dress is a sustainable and eco-friendly option.

Consignment stores also offer opportunities to save money.

At Tina's Consignment in Washington, much of the old Wolfdale School boutique is filled with brand-new, gently worn prom dresses that normally cost up to $700. Owner Tina Dallatore said she's been busy the past few Saturdays, as girls from as far away as Wheeling and Morgantown, W.Va., and St. Clairsville, Ohio, searched for their special dress for the big ball.

“Definitely, in recent years we have more and more girls looking to save money on prom dresses. It depends on how much you want to spend on a dress you'll only wear once,” Dallatore said.

O'Brien estimates that Angela's Angels distributes more than 100 prom dresses to girls in the tri-state area each year.

O'Brien remembers helping a teenage mom pick out a prom dress — she held the baby while the new mom tried on dresses.

“A few years went by and she called me and said, 'I don't know if you remember me, I wanted to know if I could come pick up something to wear for my high school graduation.' A few

years later she called back and told me she would get her nursing degree,” said O’Brien, who began to cry. Turns out the teen mom went back to school to get her master's degree, got married and had three kids. “She was very grateful and remembered how we made her feel when she was looking for her dress.”

Regardless of the event, Volkes and O'Brien said women will leave DFS and Angela's Angels with a dress they feel good in without having to worry about a high price tag.

“We have so many different women from different backgrounds,” O’Brien said. “There are some who can afford it and choose to be interested in us first, and there are some who can't afford it. They are all beautiful.