Great caution should be exercised before drawing hasty conclusions regarding developments since last week's raids as part of Operation Checkmate, one of the largest anti-drug operations ever organized in Mallorca. Caution is particularly required when it comes to Palma town hall. After all, we have faced this problem before, such as with the alleged corruption cases – notably the one centered on BCM owner Tolo Cursach – which collapsed into a heap when brought to light. the test before the courts.

The Guardia Civil judicial police are reportedly investigating meetings involving Vox Representatives in Son Banya, the slum nicknamed the drug supermarket of Majorca. What are the police really interested in? A Vox councilor, specifically named because of her apparent connections to the Federation of Balearic Gypsy Federations – she is said to look after the federation's administration – said meetings leading up to last May's elections had been made public. The media knew this was happening. What is the problem?

The mayor of the Partido Popular de Palma, Jaime Martnez, was himself forced to deny any contact with Carlos Corts ('Charly'), the president of the federation and one of 23 people arrested last week, was linked to capturing the votes of the gypsy community. He noted that Vox scored higher than the PP in Son Banya. Vox is in fact the most popular party among all parties, both in Son Banya and in La Soledad, where raids took place last week.

However, it is unlikely that the opposition parties will drop the matter. The municipal councilor of Ms. Miquel ngel Contreras requested that this matter be the subject of a “thorough investigation both at the judicial and political level”. And that was before Federal police expressed their interest during the meetings.

Matthias Khn – compensation and currently under investigation

Another high-profile story with consequences involves German real estate developer Matthias Khn. Three weeks ago the Supreme Court ruled that the Balearic government must pay it 96 million euros in compensation regarding the blocked Muleta II development in Puerto Soller. He now lives mainly in Switzerland, but was in Mallorca at the time of the judgment, when tax officials went to his home and seized computer data.

The agency, the Palma investigating court and the anti-corruption prosecutor's office are all looking into an allegation that bankruptcy procedure This was a maneuver aimed at avoiding the recovery of debts owed to the agency, which concerned around twenty of its companies – the announced figure amounts to around eleven million euros plus surcharges and interest. Prosecutors accuse Khn of creating a complex network of shell companies and then declaring them bankrupt to avoid having to pay debts.

Waiting for a house

The realities of discovery affordable housing are a world away from the luxury developments in Puerto Soller – aborted or realized. These realities are further reminded by the figures published by the Ministry of Housing of the Balearic Government.

There are currently 4,366 people on the Ibavi housing agency waiting list for properties for rent at prices that do not exceed 30% of income – much cheaper than places offered on the open market. That number is down from 4,679 a year ago, but the decrease may not be due to people being rehoused, as they are being taken off the list for a variety of reasons. Ibavi has a total of 2,362 properties for rent, while another 424 are under construction. This is clearly insufficient stock to meet demand.

Opposition parties in the Balearic Islands warn of “disproportionate growth” in rents due to the Partido Popular government's policies and insist that rent ceilings are applied. Under Spain's housing law, caps can be introduced for so-called “distressed” areas, where average rental prices exceed a stipulated percentage of average incomes. The entire Balearic Islands should be declared a zone of tension, left-wing parties say. The government has stated that it will not adopt this stressed zone principle and therefore will not apply rent caps.

More air routes and more tourism promotion

The opposition also points to disproportionate growth in tourism. Reform of the tourism law and end of the moratorium on granting new places of tourist accommodation – introduced by the left-wing government as was the case in 2022 – would be equivalent to offering “a free bar”.

Others concerned about this growth include environmentalists GOB. They demand that there be no more increases Palma aerial routes. It was recently predicted that the total number of passengers (arrivals and departures) could reach 33 million this year; before the pandemic, in 2019 the total was 29.7 million. The Bangladesh government insists that the government and others “stop approving” new roads and also stop spending public money on tourism promotion.

For the GOB, therefore, the news that the government and the Majorca City Hall are reestablishing a payment agreement Real Mallorca sponsorship for the promotion of tourism will have dropped like a lead balloon. This agreement, worth 2.6 million euros over two seasons, is similar to that proposed by the PSOE when it was responsible for the tourism department at Mallorca City Hall between 2019 and 2023. The proposal was abandoned due to the enormous political conflict between it. created with PSOE coalition partners Ms and Podemos.

When it comes to air routes, the Bangladesh government may have been less dismayed by news of an apparent problem Chinese invasion from Majorca. This is not the case, as there are no direct flights to and from Chinese airports; not yet anyway. This “infestation” is due to the fact that the Spanish national tourism agency, Turespaa, reported that more than 60% of flights connecting China and Spain before the pandemic had been reinstated.

Shirts are on and won't light up

The season is upon us and reports of a tourist nature are sure to come in abundance, especially if they are, shall we say, somewhat exaggerated. For example, holidaymakers in Mallorca should be aware that they could face a hefty fine if they wander around the area. roofless streets. The UK Foreign Office says: “In some parts of Spain it is illegal to go out on the streets wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts. » Some parts are what matter. There is no general law, because this type of regulation falls within the domain of town halls and is in fact only applied in isolated cases. Palma, for example, has a ban, but not on the seafront; this has been the situation for several years.

Then there is the apparent ban on smoking on beaches. There is no ban, as it has not been made legally enforceable. Perhaps this will happen one day, but for the moment there are so-called smoke-free beaches – around fifty in all in the Balearic Islands – where bathers are asked not to smoke; Playa de Muro is a new addition to the ranks. It depends on the good will of individuals and not on the application of laws.

Who cares how the tourist tax is spent?

Also in March, the tourist tax is a quarter of what it is during the official tourist season, from May to October. A classification that is less and less relevant, it must be recognized, but for issues such as tourist tax, it continues to be used. According to the General Director of Tourism at Mallorca City Hall, Josep Aloy: “We are all tourists at some point and we all like to know about the places we visit and also know how our taxes are used“.

By this he means the tourist tax, thus avoiding a much heavier tax requirement – payment of IVA (VAT). Aloy says there must be “utmost transparency” in providing information to tourists about spending on tourist taxes. One possibility is to allow hotel guests to access information via a QR code. Fine, but how many tourists actually care about how the tax is spent?

Close the roads

Tourist season or winter, should we take additional measures for a healthier lifestyle and reduce pollution? The Balearic colleges of architects and doctors believe this should be the case. And for this, they will ask the mayor of Palma to close main city roads on weekends. Cities like Barcelona and Madrid already close some roads at weekends, and universities say reducing traffic in central Palma is key to the city's future.

Maybe that's a good idea, and it would mean cruise ship passengers could walk without being bothered by weekend-long vehicles. No, of course, that cruise ships pollute.