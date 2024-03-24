A Celebrity Stylist Told Me Everyone Needs a Slip Dress for Spring





Spring is synonymous with rebirth; nature wakes up from its long winter sleep and welcomes blooming flowers and sunny days. The same goes for fashion, as we put our big coats and chunky boots aside and welcome sneakers, baggy pants and lightweight tees back into our style rotations. But there's one item everyone needs: a slip dress. According to celebrity stylist and professional closet organizer, Caitlin Jaymes, a slip dress is an easy and comfortable way to look chic this spring with its versatile styling capabilities. Pair it with a blazer, a pair of sneakers, ballet flats or spring or summer sandals, Jaymes said, explaining that there are endless combinations you can create. Best of all, slip dresses can be worn almost anywhere, including to a girls' brunch, a picnic in the park, and Sunday mornings at home. 5 spring slip dresses on sale The '90s-inspired cut doesn't have to cost you a lot, especially when Amazon's big spring sale is happening right now. For a limited time, you can score satin, ribbed, midi, and longline versions for as little as $15. Just buy them before the sale ends, otherwise you may end up paying full price. Prettygarden Silky Midi Dress Amazon

When you think of a slip dress, something similar to this Nice garden option probably comes to mind. It's the foolproof style available in sizes small to 2XL and in colors like purple, pink and yellow. It features a cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hem and a side slit for a leg moment. The silky fabric hugs the body, while the cinched waist offers an hourglass silhouette that will wow this spring. Lillusory Bodycon Dress Amazon

THE Lillusoire slip dress is giving me major Skims vibes, offering a fitted bodycon silhouette, thin straps, a square neckline and an ankle-skimming length. The stretchy, soft fabric is great for maximum comfort, so you can wear it around the house, out to dinner, or even a wedding as a satisfied Amazon buyer. Shop the maxi dress in sizes small to extra large and in perfect seasonal colors like sky blue, sage green and white. Ekouaer ribbed dress Amazon

For a shorter version of the cozy slip dress, consider this one on sale $15 Ekouaer find. Available in 18 colors and sizes small to 2XL, there's something for everyone. I love the light gray shade because it pairs wonderfully with white tennis shoes and denim jackets; However, I'm just as excited about the brighter colors like red and mint green. It's so comfortable that some shoppers even use it as a nightgown to keep their tits falling out I won't judge if you wear it out and instantly put hay in it. Finding the perfect slip dress is all about personal style, so choose an option that speaks to you! But I'm sure we can all agree on one thing: a good deal. Wiciwi Cowl Neck Slip Dress Amazon

Pink Queen sleeveless long dress Amazon



