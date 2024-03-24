Fashion
Nordstrom has dropped more than 8,600 new fashion and beauty items
Spring is finally here and I'm using it as an excuse to shop for transitional pieces, lightweight skincare products, and cute sandals from my favorite retailer, Nordstrom. The one-stop shop for all my wardrobe and skincare needs never lets me down, and it even dropped more than 8,600 new fashion and beauty items for March. It can be a little overwhelming to wade through, so I've gone through the hundreds of pages of new releases and rounded up the 14 best finds that are worth buying.
My top picks include dresses, sandals, and SPF skin tints from brands like Madewell, Coach, Supergoop, and more. The best part? Prices start at just $15.
Best new Nordstrom fashion and beauty releases:
- Madewell Ariana midi dress$110
- Coach Peyton Platform Sandal$195
- L'Occitane Mani and Pedi Shea Box$33
- Longchamp Le Pliage cosmetic bag$95
- Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Pink Ceramic and Rose Gold$430
- Spanx Aire Side Stripe Dress$138
- Ilia Skin Rewind Stick Foundation$48
- Open Edit Smooth Edit Short Sleeve Top$45
- BP. Ribbed cropped cardigan$40
- Mango mid-rise straight jeans$70
- Steve Madden Santana Slip-on Sandal$90
- Super goop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50$44
- Glamnetic Short Oval Press On Nails$15
- La Mer Renovating Oil Facial Oil$150
Madewell Ariana midi dress
Now that I can finally put away my puffer jackets and start shopping for dresses, the first one I plan to add to my cart is Madewells – Ariana Midi Dress. It comes in a soft blue with a small floral pattern all over and sizes range from 00 to 16. The dress features a sleeveless V-neckline and ruching under the bust. It has a slim fit that hits mid-calf depending on your height and doesn't have a zipper, so you can just throw it on and go. I would wear it with a matching light blue cardigan on cooler days with white sneakers or sandals like Steve Maddens Santana Slip-on Sandal.
Longchamp Le Pliage cosmetic bag
I've always been a fan of Longchamps Le Pliage tote bags, so when I saw this cute little Le Pliage Cosmetics Case, I couldn't check my cart quickly enough for fear it was sold out. Made from a water-resistant nylon fabric, it comes in black, green and blue and has a contrasting brown leather top handle with a matching flap closure (plus a secondary zipper for added security ). Its small but powerful size is perfect for carrying your beauty essentials on the go.
L'Occitane Mani and Pedi Shea Box
During the winter months, I usually give my nails a break with manicures, but now that the weather is starting to warm up, they definitely need a little TLC. This is why I intend to resume L'Occitanes Shea Hands and Feet Gift Set, which includes my favorite nourishing cuticle oil and a foot and hand cream that hydrates and softens rough, dry skin. It also comes with a nail file and cuticle pusher to shape and prep nails for polish, all for $33. Now you can get a professional-quality manicure and pedicure from the comfort of your home.
Shop more of my favorites new fashion and beauty products from Nordstrombelow.
Super goop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50
Coach Peyton Platform Sandal
Mango mid-rise straight jeans
Spanx Aire Side Stripe Dress
Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in Pink Ceramic and Rose Gold
