'It was my moment': Malinin wins men's figure skating crown with record-breaking performance

Article content MONTREAL Second Ilia Malinin took the ice Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. I knew it could be the best skating of my life, he said. Or it could go very wrong.

Article content The self-proclaimed Quad God lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing with his patented quad axel to open his free skate. And the rest was history.

Article content Malinin landed five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men's singles crown and set a world figure skating championship record. The 19-year-old American star achieved an unprecedented score in the free skate of 227.79 while skating to the soundtrack of Succession during the final performance of the world championships. This brings his total to 333.76, more than 20 points above the rest of the field. Olympic champion Nathan Chen, also from the United States, held the previous free skate record of 224.92 set in 2019. Malinin's breathtaking display saw fans in the Bell Center seats applauding, gasping and preparing for a standing ovation 15 seconds before his athletic feat ended. In the end, Malinin could no longer stand. He dropped to the ice in disbelief and placed his hands on the ecstatic expression on her face as the applause rained down. Hearing the crowd go wild when I haven't even finished my routine is just an incredible experience, he said. It was so amazing to me. I couldn't even hold it in, it was so emotional for me. Malinin dethroned two-time reigning world champion Shoma Uno of Japan, who fell to fourth (280.85) after missing two quad jumps to start his program.

Article content Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won silver (309.65) and Adam Siao Him Fa of France took bronze (284.39). All they could do was lift the veil on what they had just seen. It was amazing, Siao Him Fa said. I put everything out there, I did everything I could,” Kagiyama added. What I really realized was that no matter how hard I tried, I probably couldn't have won this championship. Malinin didn't even feel at his best in the weeks leading up to the world championships. He said on Saturday that he suffered from an injury to his left foot which almost prevented him from participating in the competition. This was evident in Thursday's short program, where he performed a walk-around to his standards and placed third. But after hitting her quad axel on Saturday and gaining momentum during the opening segments of the program, those concerns seemed long gone. By the time he reached the second half, he was already pumping his fists in celebration mid-movement, well aware that he was on his way to something special. I felt at that moment that it was my time, he said. I just had to deliver the rest of the program.

Article content In case that wasn't enough, Siao Him Fa put on an impressive performance of his own earlier in the competition, landing four quad jumps and a backflip for which he lost two score points but gained many more in front of impressed fans. He rose to third after a disastrous 19th place in the short program and waited two hours in the podium spots while the rest of the skaters finished. The two hours were a bit long, he said. I was starving. Kagiyama was no slouch either, hitting three quadruples and producing the best score of the season. But the evening was all about Malinin and his unprecedented performance. After hitting six quads, what could be next? I'll leave it as a surprise, as always, he said. Earlier on Saturday, 2022 Olympic champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States defended their world ice dancing titles. Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won silver and Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won bronze. It was the first time that Montreal hosted the event since 1932. Boston will host the competition in 2025. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024. Check out our sports section for the latest news and analysis.

