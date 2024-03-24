International fashion show raises money for sewing classes





After a four-year hiatus, the Women United Around the World international fashion show and gala returned to the Italian Heritage Center in Portland on March 15 with a fundraiser to support the post-pandemic restart of professional sewing classes for non-profit. There are many things that can divide us because of the color of our skin, religion or ethnic or cultural conflicts, but the things that bring us together are far more important, said the founder of Women United Around the World , Adèle Ngoy. We are all girls and many of us are sisters, partners and mothers. We are women. We are strong together. Let's fight together to give others a chance to succeed. Through ticket sales, donations and sponsorships, the gala raised $20,000 for the tuition-free sewing school, which is currently negotiating a lease for a location on Congress Street. I owe a lot to Adele and United Women of the World, said alumna Alba Vinejero, an immigrant from El Salvador who makes custom clothing and window treatments. I am doing great and she is a huge part of my success. Fifty women, mostly immigrants or first-generation Americans, modeled in the international show, representing 30 countries. The gala included short runway shows by designers Jill McGowan, Roxi Suger and Ngoy (owner of Antoines Tailor Shop and Formal Wear) and entertainment by spoken word poet Dorcas Thete, jazz singer Viva, belly dancers and drummers and dancers of Batimbo United Burundi. Seeing so many races and cultures in one room, as one people, brings me a lot of joy, said Toussaint Christel Falangani, a North Yarmouth resident originally from the Congo. During a short awards ceremony, four Maine women were honored for their impact on social, economic, cultural and political causes: Maria Cushing, founder and president of Amigos da Mente/Friends of Mind, organizes social and health education events for immigrants from Africa and volunteers on medical missions with the Women's Federation for World Peace. Parivash Rouhani, who grew up in Iran, is active in the Education is Not a Crime initiative and the Baha'i community's international campaign to honor the 10 Baha'i women who were executed in Iran in 1983 for their belief in gender equality and justice. Locally, she volunteers with the Maine Response Team, Greater Portland Family Promise, and the Portland Park Conservancy. Jennifer Roe, executive and artistic director of A Company of Girls, leads after-school programs that foster self-confidence and resilience through the arts and create a community where uniqueness and creativity thrive. And Elizabeth McLellan, founder and CEO of Partners for World Health, leads an organization that collects millions of dollars of excess medical equipment and supplies and distributes them to communities in need globally and locally. “I had a vision that we could all do something important to help people live healthy lives on a healthy planet,” McLellan said. Over the past 15 years, Partners for World Health has saved 3 million pounds of equipment from landfills, sent $42 million in supplies to more than 60 countries, and helped thousands of people in Maine by making equipment available free or at low cost. Amy Paradysz is a freelance writer and photographer based in Scarborough. She can be contacted at [email protected]. ” Previous A Cumberland woman kept quiet about her talent as a child. Now she sings on American Idol

