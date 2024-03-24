How a shabby dress and a Guinness sign are the key to solving the sinister 'Angel of the Meadows' murder – 55 years after a woman was buried in a slum

A TATTY pinafore dress and an abandoned shoe belonging to a woman buried in a Victorian slum remain at the center of a mysterious unsolved case.

In the 1970s or 1980s, a young woman was sexually assaulted and then brutally murdered – with her collarbone, neck and jaw broken.

8 A pinafore dress remains at the center of the L'Ange du Pré affair Credit: Cavendish

8 The woman's body was found on a construction site in 2010 Credit: Cavendish

8 A Guinness pub sign was also found nearby Credit: Médias HOMMES

His body remained unknown for nearly five decades until workers found his skeletal remains on a construction site in 2010.

She became known as the Angel of the Meadow due to the Manchester area in which the grisly discovery was made.

Angel Meadow was previously called “Hell on Earth” when it served as a poor slum in the 19th century.

He had managed to shed his vile nickname until January 25, 2010, when his dark past was exposed by builders working on a redevelopment.

A worker first noticed a skull in the unforgiving earth before the rest of the woman's body was discovered hidden under a faded blue carpet.

Police opened a murder investigation, but the identities of the woman and the killer were never established.

An autopsy revealed she was between 18 and 35 years old when she died and was murdered in the 1970s or 1980s.

The Angel was probably European, but possibly from India or the Middle East and measured a UK size 12.

This intricate detail was discovered during subsequent excavation work at the site which uncovered a 1970s-style green pinafore dress, a blue sweater and a blue bra.

Police also found a black stiletto pump – although the other was never discovered – an empty handbag and a plastic Guinness measuring stick dating from the late 1960s.

They began the mammoth task of identifying the woman by performing detailed forensic tests on her body.

Through this, officers were able to establish that she had a number of dental fillings and a missing tooth which would have been evident when she smiled.

8 Police carried out facial reconstruction to try to identify the woman. Credit: Manchester Evening News Syndication

8 Police found one of the woman's shoes near her body. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

8 She was covered in pieces of carpet Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The woman was also born in the 1950s and is believed to have been killed between 1975 and 1988.

The carpets used to hide his body were orange and blue – one of them believed to have come from a Ford Cortina.

In 2011, police revealed a facial reconstruction in the hope that someone might recognize the woman, but no one ever came forward.

At first they thought she might be one of three missing women from the Greater Manchester area: Helen Sage, Zope Simpson and Helen McCourt.

But they hit an impasse again when his job as a dentist didn't add up.

The agents even traveled to Ireland, Texas and Holland because they remained determined to identify the Angel.

They thought they finally had a breakthrough in 2012 when a family from Tanzania came forward to express fears that a loved one was the unknown woman.

Police later confirmed they had “good reason” to believe there was a match, but were prevented from doing so by the country's authorities.

A coroner previously returned a verdict of unlawful killing, saying: “I hope that Greater Manchester Police can continue their investigation and that the person who inflicted these terrible injuries will be brought to justice.”

The woman's death has been linked to notorious serial killers Christopher Halliwell, Peter Tobin and Ronald Castree, but no formal link has been established.

She was buried in an unmarked grave in 2015 in a ceremony attended by two detectives working on the case.

A tombstone reads: “In memory of the Angel of the Meadow. Found on January 25, 2010.”

Angel of the meadow – what we know Gender – Female Age range – 18 – 30 Ethnic Origin – Unknown Height – 155cm – 170cm (5ft 1in – 5ft 6in) Date of discovery – January 25, 2010 Body or remains – Body Circumstances – Found at the Angel Meadows parking lot. Covered with a blue carpet before the discovery Eye Color – Unknown Clothing – Blue sweater, blue bra Green dress. Apron with large buttons and unusual design on the front – This was found near the female Shoes – 1 X black stiletto found near the woman Property – Purse – found near female. Plain blue carpet found on it. Orange patterned carpet also found with the bodywork. Source: NCA UK Missing Persons Unit

Despite Greater Manchester Police's determination to find the identities of the killer and the woman, the mystery remains.

Speaking about the case previously, Chief Inspector Jeff McMahon, of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said: “We have had an excellent response from the public following an initial appeal to identify this woman, and while we review all the information we have. received, we have yet to have anyone come forward and offer a name on who this woman could be.

“We know she suffered a violent death and I am determined to get justice for her and ensure whoever is responsible does not get away with murder.

“This is going to be a long and difficult investigation, but I reiterate my appeal for anyone who thinks they know who this woman is or has information about the distinctive clothing to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5978 or 101. Reports can also be made through the independent service. charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

8 The discovery was made years after the woman's murder. Credit: Cavendish