Fashion
My mom's Amazon cart is full of these fashion and beauty finds on sale
Now that it's officially spring, my mom is using the change of season as an excuse to revamp her wardrobe and do a complete sweep of her beauty stash and she plans to do it during Amazon's big spring sale . I asked her what she plans to add to her cart, and she said it's mostly products and pieces that she keeps coming back for, like the Anrabess long dress, Avenes Retrinal 0.1 Intensive CreamAnd Hanes Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt. She also plans to purchase some items that are on her wish list, like Dr. Scholl's Shoes Time Off Sneakers, Aveenos Calm and Restore Nourishing Oatmeal Facial CleanserAnd Hotouch Oversized Button Down Shirt. The best part is that everything on its list is 66% off and under $100. Shop her picks below before the sale ends on March 25.
12 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals My Moms Are Buying:
- Hanes Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt$6 (originally $11)
- Anrabess long dress$30 (originally $43)
- Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra$17 with coupon (originally $42)
- Avène Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream$63 (originally $79)
- Derma-e Moisturizing Eye Cream$10 (originally $13)
- Gold Bond Age Renew Firming Neck and Chest Cream$11 (originally $15)
- Levi's 724 High Waisted Straight Jeans$24 (originally $70)
- Dr. Scholl's Shoes Time Off Sneakers$70 (originally $100)
- Hotouch Oversized Button Down Shirt$22 (originally $38)
- Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Revitalizing Oil$10 with coupon (originally $14)
- Fable and Mane SahaScalp Amla Soothing Scalp Serum$27 (originally $36)
- Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oatmeal Facial Cleanser$9 (originally $15)
Anrabess long dress
My mother did the Anrabess long dress her summer uniform last year and now that the weather is starting to turn bad, she's putting it back into her rotation. And even though she already has it in three colors, she plans to add more to her collection while they're 31% off. It comes in 38 prints and colors, including green, purple, blue, polka dot, tie-dye, striped and floral, and sizes range from S to XXL. It features a classic scoop neckline, two side slits for easy access and side seam pockets. The maxi dress reaches approximately ankle length depending on size and is made from a stretchy knit fabric that hangs away from the body.
Avène Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream
Avenes Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream has been a game changer in my mother's nighttime routine. This reduces the appearance of stubborn fine lines and wrinkles while tightening and lifting loose skin, allowing for a more youthful appearance. The cream is formulated with retinaldehyde, which gives you a radiant glow and more even skin tone while being gentle on the skin. Soothing and softening signature thermal water from Avènes, (which you can purchase separately on sale for $16). It is recommended for daily use on the face, neck and décolleté.
Levi's 724 High Waisted Straight Jeans
Jeans are my mother's favorite item during Amazon sales, because she knows that Levis never misses an opportunity to reduce their prices, and it goes around, she takes back Levi's 724 High Waisted Straight Jeans. It comes in 26 shades and distress levels, including black, gray, medium and dark wash, and ranges from sizes 24 to 34 with short and regular fit options. It features a high waist and a slim fit throughout the leg to the ankle. There are five functional pockets front and back, a classic button and zipper closure, and they're made from a cotton blend that offers a bit of stretch.
Shop more of my mom's fashion and beauty picks while they're on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Time Off Sneakers
Hotouch Oversized Button Down Shirt
Fable and Mane SahaScalp Amla Soothing Scalp Serum
Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oatmeal Facial Cleanser
