Princess Peach: Showtime – How to get the Starry Dress





How to complete Swordfighter repeat Sword Fighter Repeat Rewards Players can participate in various games in order to progress through the storyline. Princess Peach: Showtime. They can also take the challenge to the next level by performing reps. While playing on these stages, fans must complete a certain requirement before time runs out.



Related Princess Peach: Showtime – How to get more hearts Players can get extra hearts in Princess Peach: Showtime through the Heart Charm – here's how it works. The first rehearsal Princess Peach: Showtime is Swordfighter Rehearsal, in which players must eliminate a horde of oncoming enemies without taking damage. As they survive the masked sword fighters, they must also avoid environmental hazards and focus on their kill count. This guide will show players how to complete Swordfighter repeat with a gold trophy.

How to complete Swordfighter repeat To start Swordfighter Rehearsal, players need to talk to the staff member on the right, near the center of the lobby. after beating Disco Wing. A bubble with three dots will appear above his head, meaning the player will be able to interact with them directly.

Swordfighter repeat lasts two minutes to finish, and during this time, players must eliminate at least 60 enemies, and they cannot take damage while doing this. If they take damage or time is running out, they will have to restart and try again. How to get a gold trophy To get a gold trophy in Swordfighter Rehearsal, players must eliminate at least 140 enemies in two minutes while dodging hits.. They can follow certain strategies to achieve this feat and complete the challenge. To avoid taking damage, players must do their best to stay in the center of the stage. This way, they can plan their next move as soon as they see new enemies attacking in their direction, and it allows them to anticipate thorns that might appear from the ground.

Many enemies will come from the sides, but more will appear on the balconies above. To reach the number of enemy kills required to obtain a Gold Trophy, players must also take care of these enemy waves; they can do this using the ascending strikewhich they can perform by pushing the left analog stick forward before jumping – this move is absolutely crucial to completing this rep. Sword Fighter Repeat Rewards

Swordfighter Rehearsal has three reward levels, and it depends on the players' final score during the level. Here are the rewards for each trophy: Bronze Trophy – 10 pieces

Silver Trophy – 30 pieces

Gold Trophy – 60 pieces, Starry dress TThe Star Dress is the top prize reward for completing the Swordfighter rehearsal. In Princess Peach: Showtime. Once players have done this, they will be able to access and equip it by opening the Pause menu and entering the Wardobre tab. Princess Peach: Showtime! Released March 22, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo Genres Action-Adventure

