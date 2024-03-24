Dusty May selected to lead Wolverine men's basketball program





2024-25 Men's Basketball Ticket Interest List ANN ARBOR, Michigan. — Donald R. Shepherd, University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced today (Sunday March 24) that May dusty was named David and Meredith Kaplan men's basketball head coach, becoming the 18th men's basketball coach in program history. May spent the last six seasons as the head coach of Florida Atlantic. “For nearly two decades, Dusty May's winning record, including Florida Atlantic's magical run to the 2023 Final Four, has spoken volumes about him and his coaching,” Manuel said. “We are thrilled to welcome Dusty and his family to the University of Michigan. He embodies the values ​​of high integrity and exceptional character, coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the game of basketball. “With his ties to the Midwest, Dusty has a deep understanding of our community, recruiting landscape and basketball tradition. I am excited to bring on a coach who has demonstrated the ability to develop talent and building successful programs. I believe Dusty will be an exceptional leader for our student-athletes and a tremendous asset to our basketball program and our university.” “The University of Michigan is among the elite institutions in the world and it is both an honor and privilege to be named head men's basketball coach,” May said. “This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli. I want to thank President Santa Ono, Athletic Director Warde Manuel and the UM Board of Trustees for this opportunity. “But none of this would be possible without the wonderful people at Florida Atlantic University. They have welcomed and supported me and my family from the moment I walked on campus. I cannot thank my players, my staff, the administration and the entire Boca Raton community are enough. We have created memories at FAU that will last a lifetime. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, however, I am deeply committed to rekindling the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can't wait to get started.” May agreed to a five-year deal, worth an average of $3.75 million per year. During his six consecutive winning seasons in Boca Raton, Florida (2018-24), May won Florida Atlantic's first regular season and tournament championships while playing in Conference USA in 2023. He compiled a program record 126 wins and helped the Owls achieve a record 126 victories. run to the 2023 NCAA Final Four. Before landing his first head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, May was an assistant under Mike White for seven years, with stints at Florida (2015-18) and Louisiana Tech (2011-15). Prior to working under White, May was an assistant under Kerry Rupp at Louisiana Tech for two seasons (2009-11). May began his coaching career at Eastern Michigan (2005-06) with Charlies Ramsey, before heading to Murray State (2006-07) to work under Billy Kennedy. Before joining Louisiana Tech, May spent two seasons with Mike Davis at UAB (2007-09). Before embarking on full-time coaching, May spent three seasons at his alma mater, Indiana. After two seasons as the program's video coordinator (2002-04), he became administrative assistant for the 2004-05 season. During his undergraduate years at IU (1996-2000), May served as a student director under legendary coach Bob Knight. With the Hoosiers, May helped with video coordination for the program and also assisted with summer camps. Additionally, May coached the Bloomington (Ind.) Red AAU team, which included former NBA forward, North Carolina All-American and current UNC assistant coach Sean May. After graduating from IU in 2000, May became an administrative assistant/video coordinator at the University of Southern California. At USC, May was responsible for video cutting the opponent's film, served as director of summer camps and helped coordinate daily operations. He also supervised support staff, managers and office workers. May and his wife, Anna, have three sons: Jack, Charlie and Eli. Jack currently plays in Florida while Charlie plays in Central Florida.

