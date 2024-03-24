World TB Day: How new oral medications helped a Mumbai fashion designer recover with fewer side effects | Health and wellness news





At 31, Laxmi Asrani twice battled drug-resistant tuberculosis, a form that is worsening India's disease burden. Once when she lost her father to it and the other when she contracted it herself. Today, after two years of therapy and perseverance, this young fashion designer from Mumbai has recovered and has a dual goal: to launch her women's clothing line and open an NGO to educate TB patients.

Returning from Paris, Laxmi 2.0, as she has renamed herself, weighs 73 kg and attributes her recovery to a new drug regimen recommended under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program. This switch to a longer oral regimen, with new medications instead of injectables, marked a turning point in his fight against the disease. Not only did this aid her recovery, but it also minimized the adverse effects associated with the conventional treatment approach she had initially chosen, says her pulmonologist, Dr Vikas Oswal.

These new drugs complement India's arsenal in the fight against tuberculosis, which it seeks to eliminate by 2025. Currently, India is experiencing a high number of cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB), which can further be classified as multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), pre-extensive drug-resistant tuberculosis (pre-XDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB). THE INITIAL DIAGNOSIS: THERE WERE NO SIGNS Laxmi was diagnosed with pre-extensive drug-resistant tuberculosis less than a year after marrying her dermatologist boyfriend. Although she did not exhibit typical symptoms of persistent cough, weight loss and high fever, she did exhibit severe hangover symptoms after drinking a pint of beer. I got chills and felt uneasy, often wondering if I was thinking too much. But I only sought medical attention when a swollen lymph node on the right side of my neck didn't subside as expected, she says. When she accidentally mentioned a family history of tuberculosis to him, he recommended a biopsy. In January 2022, he was diagnosed with pre-XDR TB cervical lymphadenitis resistant to three drugs: isoniazid, rifampin and fluoroquinolone. Having had to take 12 tablets a day for six months, she would retch for an hour after each dose, leaving her feeling unwell for days and nights. I was so nauseous that I immediately went for some watermelon juice. I avoid this fruit now as it reminds me of my struggle with tuberculosis, says Laxmi. She faced additional challenges due to the daily injectables she was given for six months. These are known to cause hearing loss and abscesses and have left Laxmi bedridden. She almost gave up without her brother, her husband and Dr. Oswal, who had treated her father. When Laxmi came to see me, she was suffering from severe peripheral neuropathy, a side effect of the drug Linezolid, which she was taking during the first few days of treatment on the advice of other doctors. She was unable to walk due to excruciating pain and unable to walk, recalls Dr Oswal, who had no choice but to stop the treatment. Given her high anxiety levels, he recommended pregabalin (an anti-anxiety pill), but her ordeal did not end there. I took pregabalin at least three times to calm my nerves while frequently breaking down. I had this terrible burning sensation in my feet. It was like dying every day, Laxmi recalls. Under the new regime, she started taking Bedaquiline (200), Delamanid (200), Moxiflox (400), Ethionamide (750), Clofazimine (100) and Pyridoxine (100) . The duration of treatment seems tedious for patients and deters them from completing the drug treatment for six to 18 months. But it works better, says Dr. Oswal. THE FIGHTBACK: I DON’T LOOK LIKE BEFORE Having lost her father because he couldn't fight the side effects of medications, she feared her threshold. The use of Ethionamide has resulted in bouts of vomiting. During that time, she had to deal with withdrawal symptoms from the original medication regimen and transitioning to a new one. She had previously been given cycloserine, which led to severe depression. This highlights the complex balance between treating illness and managing the mental health consequences, says Dr Oswal. Among the myriad challenges she faced, the one that was visible was her reddening skin, a common side effect of clofazimine. In fact, according to Dr. Oswal, low immunity is the reason for the severity of TB. After two long years of not giving up, Laxmi stopped taking her medication in January this year. This withdrawal process also had side effects, but the new medications made it tolerable. With this new medication regimen, I started to feel better. I don't look like I used to, but not every day is the same, right? she asks. RECOVERY: TB COULD NOT TAKE MY WILL Laxmis' complexion slowly returns to what it was. Unlike tuberculosis patients who lost a lot of weight, she gained 18 kg. She eats healthy, has egg whites for breakfast, chicken sandwiches, rice and roti for lunch, fruits and a high protein dinner. She takes long walks, drawing inspiration from old photos of her energetic self. Today, Laxmi works at her husband Dr Sagar Gujjar's clinic between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., overseeing his operations and managing his staff. She still has her lows as she battles her drug withdrawal symptoms, but has begun to look at life with new eyes. While Dr. Oswal helped me through my darkest times and inspired me to complete the diet that many give up midway, my husband pulled me out of the trough by getting me involved with the clinic, says -She. Having graduated as a media and communications student before getting her professional diploma in fashion design from FAD International Academy, Laxmi is not going to give up. Tuberculosis killed my father. It took a lot of me, but not my willpower. It has made me stronger and I look forward to better days. I can't wait to share Laxmi 2.0, she says. She plans to reopen the warehouse for her clothing line and create an NGO to help tuberculosis patients, educate them about the disease and its management. There are families who support him, but it is a journey that every TB patient has to fight and fight alone, says Laxmi as she resumes her social media post with one of her favorite photos, writing I t love, dear Zindagi. She will never let tuberculosis win again.

