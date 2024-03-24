Louisville Derby fashion show to raise funds for Down syndrome





IM JENNIFER BAILEYS, THE EIGHTH ANNUAL DOWN WITH DERBY EVENT IS HAPPENING AGAIN THIS YEAR. THE DERBY THEME FASHION SHOW SUPPORTING ANGELS IN DISGUISE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 29. THIS IS COMING. PLEASE WELCOME OUR DERBY FRIENDS. THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NICOLE AND TYLER OF ANGELS IN DISGUISE. WE ALSO HAVE SOME FRIENDS AND MODELS HERE. GOOD MORNING EVERYONE. First of all, Nicole, introduce us to your adorable models. SO THESE ARE TWO OF OUR ORIGINAL MODELS FROM THE FASHION SHOW. JILL. RIGHT. AND MADELINE FRANKLIN I LOVE YOUR OUTFITS, LADIES. THANK YOU. BEAUTIFUL. ALL RIGHT. Nicole, what's going on with Derby? So Down With Derby was started eight years ago in honor of my sister Ellie who has Down syndrome. IT'S A FASHION SHOW THAT INCLUDES PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS. AND IT JUST CREATES AN ENVIRONMENT OF INCLUSION AND SHOWS THAT, YOU KNOW, FASHION CAN BE BEAUTIFUL REGARDLESS OF SIZE, STYLE, DISABILITY OR ABILITY. AND YOU CAN REALLY SEE THAT IF YOU'VE NEVER BEEN THERE, IT'S A REAL TREAT TO SEE THE MODELS AND THE SMILES ON THEIR FACES. Alright, Tyler, let's talk about angels in disguise. We saw a video from last year. WHAT IS THE ORGANIZATION? YEAH. ANGELS IN DISGUISE IS A GREAT ORGANIZATION THAT WE ARE WORKING TO FIND FOREVER. HOUSES FOR BABIES WITH DOWN SYNDROME. WE COME FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD AND WE ALSO DO HEART SURGERY AS WELL AS EDUCATION GRANTS AND THEN RESEARCH FUNDING. SO WE'RE DOING INCREDIBLE WORK AND YOU OBVIOUSLY NEED HELP TO PAY FOR ALL THIS INCREDIBLE WORK THAT YOU'RE DOING. HOW is DERBY going to help with OH MY GOD THEY HAVE ALREADY BEEN SO AMAZING. THEY BRING MORE RECOGNITION TO OUR ORGANIZATION AND BRING US MONEY THAT CAN BE GOING TO THESE FOREVER HOME BABIES AND TO THESE PEOPLE AND CHILDREN WITH DOWN SYNDROME. Alright ladies, what do you like about the modeling event? OH MY GOSH, THIS IS AWESOME. Um, I mean, uh, Nicole is amazing to us. I mean, from day one, I mean, she's an inspiration to a lot of people with Down syndrome. And she had a sister with Down syndrome. And, uh, that she didn't get to see as much. But I mean, I feel bad for her because she didn't get to see much, but I found a way to get involved in the community through guys like you. YEAH. AND I LOVE SEEING YOUR OUTFITS. DO YOU LIKE GOING ON STAGE? YES. It's a lot of fun to go down and strut around, have fun strutting around. I mean, they're ready. NICOLE. TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE. THEY ARE. YOU CAN GO TO THE WEBSITE THAT IS AT THE BOTTOM WITH DERBY.COM. THERE IS STILL ABOUT 30 TO 50 TICKETS LEFT FOR THE EVENT. SO WE LIKE TO HAVE NEW FACES IN THE COMMUNITY CROWD SUPPORTING THE EVENT. THIS YEAR, AND FOOD IS ALSO AVAILABLE. FOOD IS INCLUDED. IT'S AN OPEN BAR IF YOU'RE A DRINKER, SO THAT'S GREAT TOO. AND THERE IS SHOPPING IN LOCAL STORES. THERE ARE SEVERAL LOCAL BOUTIQUES THAT WILL BE PARTICIPATING THIS YEAR, AS WELL AS STYLISH MODELS THAT WILL MOVE THE RUNWAY. Runway, just like Jill and strut. Alright, come support these ladies.

