Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles in sequinned slip dress with dramatic slit at star-studded royal gala





Charlotte Casiraghi is a remarkable style maven, renowned for her chic sense of style. She is a regular at fashion shows and has a lifelong love affair with Chanel's couture creations. And on Saturday evening, the 37-year-old struck sartorial gold in a stunning silk slip dress adorned with intricate sequins and beading as she stepped out to attend the 68th annual Rose Ball held at Monaco. © Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi donned a cream silk dress adorned with shimmering blue and silver sequins For the annual disco-themed event, held to raise funds for the Princess Grace Foundation, Charlotte was the belle of the ball in a pearl-colored silk dress with royal blue and silver sequins, sparkling spaghetti straps and a dramatic slit . at the bottom of the front. © Getty Images Princess Caroline's Daughter Elevated Her Look With Bold Eyeliner Princess Caroline's daughter teamed her glamorous dress with a pair of black heels and a black satin clutch to boot. She wore her glossy chocolate locks in a half-up, half-down style and highlighted her pretty features with bold winged eyeliner, pink blush and a touch of pink lipstick. © Getty Images Princess Charlene debuted a new hairstyle inspired by the 1920s Also present were Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert. The duo appeared in good spirits throughout the evening as they mingled with the likes of Gloria Gaynor, French designer Christian Louboutin and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. WATCH: Young actors from Monaco Dressed to impress, former Olympic swimmer Charlene, 46, wore a pink belted jumpsuitdirected by Elie Saab. While letting her disco-inspired outfit do the talking, the mother of two also dazzled attendees with a bold new bob with soft, feminine bangs and blonde highlights. Prince Albert, meanwhile, looked dapper as usual in a smart tuxedo and scarlet bow tie. © Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the 2024 Rose Ball The Monaco Rose Ball was created by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1954. The annual event takes place every March and provides the opportunity for international high society personalities to gather in a “club” atmosphere. brilliance and festivity. This is a charitable event with all proceeds going to the Princess Grace Foundation, established in 1964. According to the organization's website, “the Foundation was created to honor the legacy of her wife, the Princess Grace, an independent American, Oscar-winning Hollywood icon and beloved Princess of Monaco around the world. © Getty Images This year's Rose Ball dress code was 'disco' “After her tragic death, her family wanted to create an organization that reflected her love for her native country and her deep dedication to the arts. During her reign, Princess Grace brought arts and culture to Monaco while quietly supporting countless American shows and films. artists.”

