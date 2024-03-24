In Bengal, former judge, once royal, fashion designer in BJP lineup





Kolkata: The BJP, determined to achieve party chief JP Nadda's target of winning 35 of Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, has fielded a mixed bag from Bengal, which includes a High Court judge, a former royal and a woman from Sandeshkhali. Added to this is the usual celebrity component which adds to the luster of elections in an eastern state known for its intelligentsia and thriving film industry. Leading the charge for the BJP is Rekha Patra. The Basirhat candidate is one of the women from Sandeshkhali who have been at the forefront of the fight against local Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra from Basirhat in Bengal. She is one of the victims of #Sandeshkhaliwho suffered at the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan. Let Mamata Banerjee wipe away the tears of women like her, who suffer in silence and are subject to her apathy, before asking Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 24, 2024 In Krishnanagar, the BJP has fielded former royal Amrita Ray to take on Trinamool's Mahua Moitra, who is back in the electoral fray after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha in connection with the alleged cash-for-questions scam. Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently joined the BJP after taking voluntary retirement, will contest from Bengal Tamluk. He is the first retired judge to join electoral politics, moving away from the way the judiciary has so far distanced itself. Also in the list is Tapas Roy, who left Trinamool after it became clear that he was going to be served with a ticket following an Enforcement Directorate raid on his home. Now in the BJP, he faces senior parliamentarian Sudip Bandopadhyay in Calcutta North. Asansol MP and former fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, who vehemently defends the BJP in Bengal, replaced Dilip Ghosh in Medinipur. She will face actor and Trinamool MP June Maliah. Mr. Ghosh, who was given 18 BJP seats in 2019, has been shifted to Bardhhaman-Durgapur, where he faces Trinamool's Kirti Azad.

