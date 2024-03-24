Chasing the Hobble-Skirt Vote in 1910s Petaluma

On October 21, 1910, the live musical The White Hen opened at the Petalumas Hill Opera House, sparking a new fashion craze in the city. The fashion foray was led by the showgirls of the traveling theater company, who took to the stage adorned with feathers and the latest Parisian couture, an ankle-length skirt so narrow at the hem that women could not could only limp with short steps, like those of a pigeon.

The Hobbleskirt, the Petaluma Argus reported, invaded Petaluma with a vengeance.

When two women wearing these skirts attempted to board a train departing from the Petaluma depot, they were unable to climb the steps. Clinging to the handrail, they found themselves dragged onto the platform as the train left the station.

Of course, women must wear what they wear even at the risk of death, the Courier observed. Will railway companies now dictate fashion to women?

No, but the government seemed ready to do it.

As reports of similar incidents surfaced, a California state lawmaker proposed subjecting hobble skirts to the same scale used by the Fish and Game Department to regulate fishing. Those with a lower circumference of less than 35 inches would be banned from driving.

A dentist on the second floor of a building recommended installing new stairs just five inches high to accommodate women wearing hobbled skirts.

Petaluma's reigning fashionista Charles Kelly, aka Kelly the Tailor, pointed out that physical danger isn't the only thing keeping some women from climbing stairs in hobbled skirts. Their skirts also had to be lifted and their ankles scandalously exposed. Kelly noted that the excuse, Oh, I don't have anything to wear, was becoming common among women choosing to stay home instead.

The hobble skirt craze coincided with suffragettes' efforts to place a proposition on the California ballot giving women the right to vote. Some men cited the skirt as one of the reasons they were opposed to the proposal.

As long as a woman buttons her clothes behind her back, one Episcopal minister said, she certainly doesn't have enough sense to vote.

Ironically, the editor of the Courier chided: Any unregenerate man who has ever been called upon to button a woman's dress with the usual hooks and eyes, and who is not permitted to swear, will certainly agree .

A year after White Hen played in Petaluma, the suffrage proposal narrowly passed, making California the sixth state in which women could vote. Male politicians chasing women's votes found themselves baffled by the demographic labeled the upskirt vote.

By 1911, women were increasingly entering the workforce, demanding more freedom, more rights, and more comfortable fashions. Gone are the stifling corsets, voluminous crinoline skirts and voluminous leg-of-mutton sleeves of the Victorian era. The high-waisted Empire line was back, only now with dresses that skimmed the body instead of billowing petticoats.

Why then, some men wondered, had such a restrictive and masochistic style of dress suddenly become fashionable?

Paul Poiret, the Parisian designer credited with creating the hobbled skirt, is said to have been inspired by the famous pioneering aviator Wilbur Wright, of the Wright brothers. During a visit to France, Wright took a popular American actress named Edith Berg for a ride in his biplane. To prevent Berg's large skirt from billowing over her head or getting caught in the plane's engines, Wright tied a rope around her skirt at the ankles.

The flight lasted only two minutes, but made Berg the first American woman to fly.

Poiret found himself captivated by the contradictory image of Berg flying freely while tied up. It was a baffling fascination for a man previously dubbed the king of fashion for his sleek, corset-free dresses that liberated women from the Victorian confines of the S-shaped silhouette.

It is, he admitted in his autobiography, in the name of Liberty that I proclaimed the fall of the corset and the adoption of the bra. Yes, I freed the bust, but I chained the legs.

Fashion historians who view clothing styles as reflective of the zeitgeist point out that while women may have been on the cusp of emancipation, the tradition of being protected and needing protection in a male-dominated society persisted. Hence the hobbled skirt. Others believe that the popularity of skirts was an expression of newly emancipated women confidently experimenting with fashion, no longer held to the stifling standards of Victorian modesty.