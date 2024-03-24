Fashion
Chasing the Hobble-Skirt Vote in 1910s Petaluma
On October 21, 1910, the live musical The White Hen opened at the Petalumas Hill Opera House, sparking a new fashion craze in the city. The fashion foray was led by the showgirls of the traveling theater company, who took to the stage adorned with feathers and the latest Parisian couture, an ankle-length skirt so narrow at the hem that women could not could only limp with short steps, like those of a pigeon.
The Hobbleskirt, the Petaluma Argus reported, invaded Petaluma with a vengeance.
When two women wearing these skirts attempted to board a train departing from the Petaluma depot, they were unable to climb the steps. Clinging to the handrail, they found themselves dragged onto the platform as the train left the station.
Of course, women must wear what they wear even at the risk of death, the Courier observed. Will railway companies now dictate fashion to women?
No, but the government seemed ready to do it.
As reports of similar incidents surfaced, a California state lawmaker proposed subjecting hobble skirts to the same scale used by the Fish and Game Department to regulate fishing. Those with a lower circumference of less than 35 inches would be banned from driving.
A dentist on the second floor of a building recommended installing new stairs just five inches high to accommodate women wearing hobbled skirts.
Petaluma's reigning fashionista Charles Kelly, aka Kelly the Tailor, pointed out that physical danger isn't the only thing keeping some women from climbing stairs in hobbled skirts. Their skirts also had to be lifted and their ankles scandalously exposed. Kelly noted that the excuse, Oh, I don't have anything to wear, was becoming common among women choosing to stay home instead.
The hobble skirt craze coincided with suffragettes' efforts to place a proposition on the California ballot giving women the right to vote. Some men cited the skirt as one of the reasons they were opposed to the proposal.
As long as a woman buttons her clothes behind her back, one Episcopal minister said, she certainly doesn't have enough sense to vote.
Ironically, the editor of the Courier chided: Any unregenerate man who has ever been called upon to button a woman's dress with the usual hooks and eyes, and who is not permitted to swear, will certainly agree .
A year after White Hen played in Petaluma, the suffrage proposal narrowly passed, making California the sixth state in which women could vote. Male politicians chasing women's votes found themselves baffled by the demographic labeled the upskirt vote.
By 1911, women were increasingly entering the workforce, demanding more freedom, more rights, and more comfortable fashions. Gone are the stifling corsets, voluminous crinoline skirts and voluminous leg-of-mutton sleeves of the Victorian era. The high-waisted Empire line was back, only now with dresses that skimmed the body instead of billowing petticoats.
Why then, some men wondered, had such a restrictive and masochistic style of dress suddenly become fashionable?
Paul Poiret, the Parisian designer credited with creating the hobbled skirt, is said to have been inspired by the famous pioneering aviator Wilbur Wright, of the Wright brothers. During a visit to France, Wright took a popular American actress named Edith Berg for a ride in his biplane. To prevent Berg's large skirt from billowing over her head or getting caught in the plane's engines, Wright tied a rope around her skirt at the ankles.
The flight lasted only two minutes, but made Berg the first American woman to fly.
Poiret found himself captivated by the contradictory image of Berg flying freely while tied up. It was a baffling fascination for a man previously dubbed the king of fashion for his sleek, corset-free dresses that liberated women from the Victorian confines of the S-shaped silhouette.
It is, he admitted in his autobiography, in the name of Liberty that I proclaimed the fall of the corset and the adoption of the bra. Yes, I freed the bust, but I chained the legs.
Fashion historians who view clothing styles as reflective of the zeitgeist point out that while women may have been on the cusp of emancipation, the tradition of being protected and needing protection in a male-dominated society persisted. Hence the hobbled skirt. Others believe that the popularity of skirts was an expression of newly emancipated women confidently experimenting with fashion, no longer held to the stifling standards of Victorian modesty.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.petaluma360.com/article/news/chasing-the-hobble-skirt-vote-in-1910s-petaluma/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Researchers discover 'pornography' trend among female Twitch streamers
- Chasing the Hobble-Skirt Vote in 1910s Petaluma
- Payments expert Jason Vann appointed chief executive of Australian automotive fintech startup AutoSettle
- What Pakistan's new interior minister has to say about Elon Musk's long ban on X and other social media platforms
- Lok Sabha elections: 'Modi for 2024': Foreign friends of BJP and Australia launch campaign to drum up support ahead of LS polls
- OpenAI presents its video generation system to Hollywood directors
- USTA official explains why diversity in tennis is growing
- Book of Xi's speeches on financial work released
- Pro-Hamas anti-Semites call for boycott of Jewish actor playing James Bond 007 | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | Hana Levi Julien | 15 Adar II 5784 Sunday March 24, 2024
- In Bengal, former judge, once royal, fashion designer in BJP lineup
- Most popular Google searches
- Ronna McDaniel disagrees with Trump's plan to release some January 6 prisoners