Ann Demeulemeesters, creative director, Stefano Gallici, shares his vision

TRIESTE, Italy — “Ann Demeulemeester has always been the North Star of my fashion career,” said Stefano Gallici, the brand’s creative director.

“I’m in contact with Ann every week,” he revealed. “Even though she is no longer involved in the company, she remains my unfiltered advisor.”

The soft-spoken designer was promoted to the top creative role in June last year, replacing Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who left the brand after just six months. Gallici has since unveiled several collections, most recently for fall 2024, further displaying his hold on the brand's rich history and archives and a “personal vision, infused with an intriguing rawness,” as noted WWD in the show review.

Speaking on the sidelines of his juror duties for the 2023-2024 edition of the International Talent Support fashion competition, known as ITS, Gallici said his love for the brand was born early.

“It all started long before I got into fashion, when I was a teenager, when my father would play me some sounds and music from his vinyl collection and introduce me to many artists – from Nick Cave to Patti Smith – who were so close to Ann,” he said. “They recognized themselves in the brand and the universe that Ann would telegraph, they were really close to her as a person.”

Ann Demeulemeester Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection at Paris Fashion Week Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

These teenage memories struck a chord and perhaps influenced his fascination with the Antwerp scene. After graduating from Iuav University in Venice, he moved to the Belgian city and joined Haider Ackermann as an assistant designer.

“I always had a desire to stay in this system, which is a pillar of my aesthetic training,” Gallici said. The designer joined the Antonioli group in 2019 and joined Ann Demeulemeester a year later when the group founded by Claudio Antonioli acquired the brand.

One of the original Antwerp Six who helped put this small Belgian town on the global fashion map with her sharp tailoring and dark glamour, “Queen Ann”, as WWD called her in a headline after a collection at success in 1995, retired from fashion in 1995. 2013 to pursue other projects, including pottery and ceramics.

Gallici is aware that love and respect can turn into limitations, but he is not afraid to play with the original vision, with which he feels completely in tune.

“It's impossible to overshadow Ann's figure… I think her approach to design has been marked by introspection, almost retrospective, and that has always been stimulating for me, having been lucky enough to know her early on of my journey here,” he said. “I think we share the same humble approach to design and similar references… it would make absolutely no sense to disrespect his language… his concepts are always extremely modern.”

“When I look at his world, I see it as a creative and exploratory landscape. The archives are a forest that you have to enter,” he said.

If Demeulemeester's career in fashion was heavily informed and punctuated by music, so much so that one could say that his ethereal and demanding aesthetic was the fashion embodiment of Patti Smith's lyrics, Gallici wants to repurpose this philosophy according to his own conditions.

“My goal is to continue to pay tribute to the artists who have been an integral part of my evolution, but what I'm trying to bring out is to bring out new talents, to pollinate the brand with people who are for me a source of daily inspiration,” he said.

Backstage of Ann Demeulemeester's fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week Mirella Malaguti/WWD

Case in point: a recently launched campaign called “Kids,” which he describes as a “visual diary,” highlights young people from Berlin, Paris and London whom Gallici himself photographed with analog and Polaroid cameras during 'an itinerant journey through Europe. The community-building effort brings together what he calls “creators,” from model and musician Edwin Tay, to musicians October Logan and Edward Drewett to artist Alexander Carey-Morgan, among others.

“I went on a European tour, met friends and young people who have something to say, even outside of fashion, but who want to say it on their own terms, with their own voice. I am so in tune with this desire and I have the feeling that these new generations deserve to be highlighted in this ecosystem,” he explained.