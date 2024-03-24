Children dress up as Top Gun pilots, parrots and Cannon cameras as they celebrate the ancient Jewish holiday of Purim

Children dressed as Top Gun pilots, parrots and Cannon cameras as they celebrated the ancient Jewish holiday of Purim today.

The streets of London and Manchester were awash in color as hundreds of Jewish children were dressed up to celebrate the centuries-old tradition.

The ancient holiday dates back about 2,500 years and commemorates the survival of the Jewish people condemned to death in ancient Persia.

It celebrates the courage of Esther, Queen of Persia, who ended the genocide of her people after the Persian king's advisor, Haman, hatched a plan to murder all of the Jewish people.

The event sees Israelis go to work in suits and dress up to go to synagogue.

A Jewish family is celebrating Purim today in London, based on the Book of Esther.

Jewish children dressed in costumes pose for a photo today as they celebrate the annual festival of Purim in Manchester

Jewish boys dance and sing on a bus as they celebrate the annual Purim holiday in Manchester today

Jewish children in disguise celebrate the annual Purim holiday in Manchester today

A boy wearing a blue dragon costume walks along Al-Shuhada Street, which is largely closed to Palestinians, in the divided city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank during today's celebrations.

A boy dressed in a Purim costume and holding a toy assault rifle walks with other revelers along Al-Shuhada Street today.

The Jewish holiday of Purim – meaning “lots” in ancient Persian – is celebrated each year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar – which falls between the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The event does not take place on the same day every year.

Jewish communities celebrate by listening to the Book of Esther, which told Jews to celebrate this special day.

Today, we see people marching around the world, wearing costumes in honor of Esther, who posed as a gentile to expose the plot.

The story forms the heart of the Jewish holiday of Purim, during which it is read aloud twice; once in the evening and again the next morning.