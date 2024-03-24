Kentucky Derby Hat Ideas from the Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Show 2024

If we thought about fashion Kentucky Derby was a little over the past 149 years, wait until you see what's in store for the 150th Run for the Roses.

The five star milliners we spoke with on Sunday afternoon during the 2024 edition Hat exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum all agree that the excitement leading up to the 150th Kentucky Derby, to be held on May 4, has pushed racing fan fashion into high gear. In fact, more than specific hat colors or sizes, the dominant trend in 2024 is a customer focus on “doing it right.”

“There's so much excitement that it's like a second Christmas for a lot of customers,” said Christine A. Moore, Kentucky Derby Museum milliner and owner of CAM Hats, told the Courier Journal. “This year my customers are very demanding, they want everything about their Derby outfit to be perfect in a way that I have never experienced in my 20+ years of making hats and fascinators for Kentucky Derby.”

Before the annual hat show kicks off inside the Kentucky Derby MuseumGuests kept themselves busy on the museum's oak terrace browsing the hat collections, sipping champagne and getting expert advice from the five milliners participating in the event.

“This year, people are going all out with their outfits and hats,” said star milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel. “They want every aspect of their outfit to look spectacular and they start earlier than usual to make sure they get it right.”

In addition, the owner of Form Millinery Co. And The hat shop told the Courier Journal that women will buy bigger hats and fascinators in 2024 and men won't skimp either.

“Everyone should wear a hat for the 150th Kentucky Derby,” she said. “A lot of guys coordinate with whoever they're going to the races with by adding a colorful ribbon or feathers to their straw fedora. You really need to wear a hat this year if you're a guy.”

More:Courier Journal publishes coffee table book “150 Years of the Kentucky Derby.” How to pre-order

Hot pink, orange, purple, green and blue predominated in the Derbyology collection, which also features gold embellishments. Celebrity milliner Mary Julia Kaiser said that in recent years customers started putting together their Derby outfits after Easter, but this year they started ordering in early March. They also look for pieces outside of their comfort zone.

“I feel like people are braver this year and willing to push their limits,” Kaiser told the Courier Journal. “I've included gold accents in a lot of my fascinators and my customers love it. I think because it's the 150th Derby, a lot of people are willing to take a risk.”

The same goes for customers of Mad Hatter 502, another star milliner at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

“I would say customers are looking for more bling this year, so metallic accents are important, but the color red is also important,” said Melissa Huff, owner of Mad Hatter 502 and Shop, a clothing store in the NuLu district. “After all, it’s the 150th Rose Run and red is the color of the day.”

Another important trend in helmet 2024 appears in the Doctor's Hat collection. Ilana Kogan uses crystal and beaded details in her pieces as well as vintage materials and embroidery.

“I want my pieces to be sculptural and beautiful with a face-framing look,” said the star milliner. “Because at the end of the day, when your face is framed and glowing, everyone looks beautiful.”

If you were unable to attend the Hat exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum, you can still look spectacular for the historic 150th Kentucky Derby. Pieces from the five featured milliners will be available in the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift shop, 704 Central Avenue.

“Bigger year, bigger hats, bigger everything,” Pfanenstiel said. “I think this year everything is more present, more than ever.”

Contact reporter Kirby Adams at [email protected].