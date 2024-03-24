Fashion
Get up to 50% off men's shoes from Nike, Puma, Adidas and more
If you're looking for men's casual shoes, this is your lucky day. Amazon is currently offering an exclusive offer on major brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas and more. From running shoes to those for training at the gym or even a night out on the town, there is a fashion statement for every need and preference. High-quality materials provide durability and comfort, while creative designs and fashionable details keep you stylish and on-trend. Choose from a wide range of options in different colors and designs to find the perfect pair to suit your personality. Let's examine them best offers from top brands and help you make a lasting impression with these best-selling men's shoes.
1. Neofuse Puma Men’s Sneakers
Discount: 41% | Price: 2,669 | MRP: 4,499 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 starsDescription: Make the right choice for your steps with the NefuseSneaker for men from Puma featuring the Cool Mid Grey-White-Pumpkin Pie color combination and a perfect choice for casual outings or light sporting activities.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Sneaker style
- Fresh medium gray-white-pumpkin tart
- Textile material
2. Puma Unisex Adult Disperse Xt 2 Training Shoe
Discount: 48% | Price: 2,599 | MRP: 4,999 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: Experience the shades of black and white in Asphalt-Puma Black with the Puma unisex-adult Disperse Xt training shoe with 100% rubber material that provides you comfort and style for your running time.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Rubber
- Running shoe
- Asphalt-Puma Black
3. Adidas Drogo M Men’s Running Shoe
Discount: 47% | Price: 1,589 | MRP.: 2,999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 starsDescription: Adidas Drogo M running shoes for men are designed for performance and comfort. These shoes keep your feet cool and comfortable during runs. The cushioned midsole provides responsive support, while the durable outsole provides excellent traction on a variety of surfaces.
Main characteristics:
- No Very
- Not water resistant
- Closure type laces
- Running shoe
- Synthetic and mesh
4. Adidas Shereton M Men’s Running Shoe
Discount: 45% | Price: 1,649 | MRP.: 2,999| Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: Free your feet with men's running shoes with lace-up closure and comfortable fit. These shoes are perfect for your running activity and provide excellent ventilation to keep your feet cool and comfortable.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Running shoe
- Color: Teconi/wonwhi
- Upper material: Synthetic
- Outsole: Eva
5. Adidas Fluidglow M Sneakers for Men
Discount: 49% | Price: 2,196 | MRP: 4,299| Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5Description: The Fluidglow M sneaker from Adidas for men is a stylish and flexible shoe, perfect for everyday use. The outsole offers support and comfort thanks to the rubber. It also provides traction and the ability to last. Whether you're hitting the gym or going out, these sneakers will keep you feeling your best.
Main characteristics:
- Polyurethane, Rubber
- Not water resistant
- Running shoes
- Upper material: Pu and textile
- Outsole: Rubber
6. Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 Men's Fashion/Street Wear High Top Sneakers with Double Air-Cushioned Rubber Outsole for Swag, Travel, Party, Dance, Date, Streets and Fun
Discount: 50% | Price: 1,499 | MRP: 2,999| Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5Description: The trendy Bacca Bucci Superstar 2.0 high-top sneakers for men are made for those who want to add a streetwear touch to their outfit, with a double air-cushioned rubber outsole. The high-top design adds a fashionable element while the look maintains style and style.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Denim type material
- Phylon rubber and lightweight EVA
- For walking purposes
- Lace up
- Heel Type – Heel
7. Bacca Bucci Men’s Hiking Shoe
Discount: 50% | Price: 1,499 | MRP: 2,999| Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: Bacca Bucci men's trekking shoes offer outdoor adventures. Shoes often have a breathable upper to keep your feet cool and dry during long hikes. The material of the shoes has cushioning for comfort and support, making them suitable for hiking, trekking and other outdoor activities.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Round Toe Style
- Cloth
- Round toe
- Heel type Flat
8. NIKE WMNS Runallday Running Shoes
Discount: 58% | Price: 1,895 | MRP: 4,495| Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: The Nike WMNS Runallday is a men's running shoe designed for comfort and performance. The shoe also features a cushioned midsole for responsive support and a durable rubber outsole for traction and durability. It is suitable for daily running and training.
Main characteristics:
- Mesh, Fabric
- Lace Closure
- Flat heel
- Sole material Rubber
- Modern Style
9. Nike Men's Revolution 4 Shoes
Discount: 32% | Price: 2,501 | MRP.: 3,695| Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5Description: Nike Men's Revolution 4 shoes are designed for running and everyday use, offering comfort, style and performance. The rubber outsole provides durable traction, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities.
Main characteristics:
- Not water resistant
- Running shoes
- Lace up
- Round toe
- Outer material: synthetic
- Flat heel
10. Nike Revolution 4 Running Shoes for Boys
Discount: 51% | Price: 1,795 | MRP: 3,695| Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5Description: Nike Boys' Revolution 4 running shoes are designed for young athletes. The rubber outsole provides grip on various surfaces, making them ideal for running and everyday use.
Main characteristics:
- Synthetic material
- Lace up
- Flat heel
- Not water resistant
- Rubber sole
- Running shoe
11. Bacca Bucci Men’s METAVERSE Road Running Sneakers | Lightweight and stylish with energetic driving
Discount: 49% | Price: 1,801 | MRP.: 3,499| Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5Description: Get these well-designed running sports shoes to provide comfort and performance for road running and other sports activities. They also include a cushioned midsole to absorb shock and a rubber outsole for durable traction on various surfaces. Stylish design and well-grounded performance, Bacca Bucci METAVERSE road running sports shoes are suitable for runners and fitness enthusiasts.
Main characteristics:
- Material Type Mesh
- Lace Closure
- No Very
- Not water resistant
- Sole material
- Phylon-TPU rubber and EVA blended
- Sneaker style
12. Bacca Bucci Jump Men's Running Shoe with Cushioned Insoles for Better Traction with Phylon Bounce Sole for Running, Gym and Training
Discount: 53% | Price: 1,399 | MRP.: 2,999| Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5Description: These running shoes are particularly intended for running, gym and training. These shoes feature cushioned socks that provide comfort and support during workouts. They also feature a durable outsole that provides excellent grip on various surfaces, ensuring stability during workouts. It offers a flexible choice for fitness.
Main characteristics:
- Mesh
- Lace Closure
- Flat heel
- Not water resistant
- Sole material Phylon-Rubber and EVA Mixed
- Walking style
13. Puma Softride Fly Men’s Black Running Shoe
Discount: 61% | Price: 2,714 | MRP: 6,999 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: The Puma Softride Fly Black running shoes for men are designed for different types of walking activities. These walking shoes, often innovative, are of Vietnamese origin. These are designed to provide stability, comfort, support and performance for runners of all levels.
Main characteristics:
- Rubber
- Flat heel
- Not water resistant
- Rubber
- Walking style
- Lace-up shoes
14. Puma Dazzler Men’s Sneakers
Discount: 39% | Price: 2,456 | MRP: 3,999| Rating: 4.0 out of 5 starsDescription: Puma Dazzler sneakers for men are a stylish and comfortable option for everyday wear. These have a durable synthetic upper with a lace-up closure for a secure fit. These include a proper outer material with cotton and a tongue for added comfort.
Main characteristics:
- Lace up
- Flat heel
- Not water resistant
- Sole material Rubber
- Sneakers
- Outer material Cotton
- Running shoe
Final Thoughts
Finding the perfect pair of men's shoes with the perfect combination of style, comfort and quality is not the easiest task. But Amazon has a great collection to choose from. What you were looking for casual sneakers or those intended for intense training, Amazon offers a variety of high-quality shoes from major brands. discounts of up to 50%. Discover brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas and more at incredible prices. Buy now on Amazon and let your feet move freely in style.
