Gators men's tennis puts Mississippi State thriller at No. 19
In front of a packed crowd, the Florida Gators (9-9, 3-5 SEC) men's tennis team fell short to the No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-3 (13-5, 5-2 SEC) on Sunday after -noon. Fans were treated to a three-hour thriller that saw both teams make their comebacks.
It all came down to the tiebreaker in the third set.
The Gators took the double point in spectacular fashion. Once again, two of the doubles matches were split, and it came down to the Court 2 match between Florida's freshman duo of Jeremy Jin and Henry Jefferson, who took on the duo of Mississippi State consisting of senior Carles Hernandez and junior Dusan Milanovic.
With the match tied at 5-5, Jin and Jefferson dug deep, with help from the crowd, to win the final two games and secure the double point for the Gators.
Mississippi State quickly turned around in singles, winning three matches in a row. The Bulldogs' first point came on Court 5, where sophomore Benito Sanchez Martinez quickly put Florida Jefferson to a 6-3, 6-2 win.
As the match on Court 5 ended, so did the match on Court 2. Florida freshman Aidan Kim faced Bulldogs sophomore and No. 39-ranked Petar Jovanovic. Jovanovic was too much for Kim, winning 6-2, 6-2 to give Mississippi State a commanding lead. 2-1 in the match.
On Court 1, Jin, ranked No. 66 for the Gators, faced Bulldogs senior and Nemanja Malesevic, ranked No. 118. Jin took a 5-2 lead in the first set, but from there it was all Malesevic. Winning five straight games to take the first set and gain momentum, Malesevic kept his foot down in the second set, pulling away to win 6-3.
Trailing 3-1 in the game, the Gators had their backs against the wall and fought back. Gators sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn beat Milanovic on Court 4 7-5, 7-5 to give Florida its second point of the match.
The focus shifted to the remaining two courts, where both matches went to tight third sets. There was a period of the match where both final games had the exact same score and players were running from one court to another to support their teammates.
The Gators continued to fight back, tying the game at 3-3 after freshman Kevin Edengren scored a huge victory on court 6. Edengren faced Mississippi State freshman, Roberto Ferrer Guimaraes, and got the better of him in the final set, winning 6-3. , 3-6, 6-4.
With the match tied at 3-3, players, coaches and fans surrounded Court 3. UF junior Nate Bonetto was headed to a third-set tiebreaker against the Bulldogs Hernandez. The first two sets of the match were quite lopsided, and it was only in the final set that the two exchanged blows.
Long exchange after exchange, the two were neck and neck, neither losing their serve throughout the final set. Hernandez ultimately proved too strong for Bonetto in the tiebreaker, closing it out 7-2 and winning the match 4-3 for the Bulldogs.
Florida head coach Adam Steinberg said after the game that losing like this was tough but could make a team stronger.
It was our first time in this situation, and I said the guys were going to grow a lot from these moments, he said it was important that we played these kinds of matches, and as we are moving forward, we are getting better and better.
The Gators will return to the road on March 31 to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 1 p.m. in Athens, Georgia.
Contact Chandler Hawkes at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @HawkesChandler.
