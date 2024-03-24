Fashion
Targets Sale Spring has over 200,000 deals on home decor, fashion and more
Amazon and Walmart aren't the only retailers holding massive sales this week. Target currently offers over 200,000 deals on home decor, fashion, kitchen essentials and more that rival its competitors.
Target spring sales includes up to 75% off popular brands, like Staub, Cuisinart and Levis. We have our eyes on this highly marked down product Costway Shoe Bench for an entrance or a cloakroom, this essential ribbed knit bodycon maxi dress it's only $16, and Staubs artichoke shaped casserole dish which buyers called a truly beautiful piece. In the future, you'll find more deals starting at $7.
Best Overall Deals During Targets Spring Sale
Targets Spring Sale has an impressive range of deals on furniture, kitchenware, fashion and much more. This Costway Shoe Bench is a clever storage hack that's currently 75% off, while brands oversized rattan egg chair is also on sale for over $400 off. Other popular finds include these high waisted tapered jeans58 percent off JoyJolt Kitchen Storage Jarsand that Staub 16 oz Ceramic Artichoke Casserole it's the perfect size, according to buyers.
Best Target Clothing Deals
- A New Day Short Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt$7 (instead of $8)
- Universal Thread Ribbed Knit Maxi Bodycon Dress$16 (instead of $20)
- A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Ruffled Poplin Midi Dress$28 (instead of $35)
- A New Day Short Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress$26 (instead of $32)
- Universal Thread Scoop Back Maxi Shift Dress$23 (instead of $28)
- A New Day short linen straight dress$16 (instead of $20)
- A New Day Extended Shoulder T-Shirt$8 (instead of $10)
- A New Day Ribbed Mock Neck Tank Top$7 (instead of $8)
- Levi's Classic Mid Rise Bootcut Jean$42 (instead of $50)
- Universal Thread Super High-Rise Tapered Balloon Jean$20 (instead of $36)
If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring, Target has styles for every budget from Universal Thread, A New Day, and Levis. The sale selection includes tons of easy, lightweight dresses, including this one vacation-ready maxi styleA short linen dress which looks like another more expensive design from popular retailers, and a multi-level midi one shopper called it the best quality he's ever purchased at Target. Consider adding this Must-Have $7 T-Shirt to your online cart while you're there, or gift them now – $42 Mid-rise Levis A try.
Best Target Home Deals
- Costway Oversized Rattan Patio Egg Chair$317 (instead of $730)
- Ketton threshold cabinet$200 (instead of $250)
- Threshold Square Back Accent Chair Buckle$256 (instead of $320)
- Yaheetech Mid-Century Side Chair$192 (instead of $288)
- Costway Modern Round Side Table$38 (instead of $80)
- Costway Shoe Bench$82 (instead of $330)
- Threshold Side Table with Wood and Metal Plinth$80 (instead of $100)
- YouCopia Crazy Susan Turntable with Bins$20 (instead of $25)
- YouCopia Snack Organizer$16 (instead of $20)
- YouCopia UpSpace Wide Two-Shelf Bottle Organizer$20 (instead of $25)
Targets Home category includes up to 75% off accent chairs, tables and storage solutions. This round side table is on sale for $38 and works well as a nightstand, living room side table, or plant stand, while this one 57% Off Egg Chair is a must-have for your porch, balcony or patio.
Best Target Kitchen Deals
- Ninja Pro XL Air Fryer$150 (instead of $170)
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$170 (instead of $230)
- Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$140 (instead of $170)
- Ninja Professional Blender$80 (instead of $90)
- Ninja Creami ice cream, gelato and sorbet machine$200 (instead of $230)
- T-fal Simply Cook 20-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set$80 (instead of $100)
- Staub 5.5 liter cast iron round casserole dishStarting at $400 (instead of $571)
- Staub Ceramic 16-Ounce Small Artichoke Casserole$35 (instead of $64)
- JoyJolt Kitchen Storage Jars with Airtight Bamboo Clip Lids$24 (instead of $57)
- JoyJolt Set of Five Food Storage Containers for Meal Prep$42 (instead of $67)
Shopper-loved kitchen brands like Ninja, Staub, and Cuisinart are also on sale right now. Save 58% on these products JoyJolt Kitchen Storage Jars which have an airtight lid to keep your food fresh longer, or hang it Staub 4.9 Star Cast Iron Casserole for less. For fresh smoothies, juices and salsas this spring and summer, consider this Ninja professional blender which has over 1,000 rave reviews. Browse additional offers on storage containers for meal preparation, T-fal cookwareand more.
Keep scrolling for more deals worth shopping and head over to Targets to shop the spring sales while they're still online.
Yaheetech Mid-Century Side Chair
Staub 5.5 liter cast iron round casserole dish
Ketton threshold cabinet
Universal Thread Ribbed Knit Maxi Bodycon Dress
|
