Fashion
You Don't Have to Be a Millionaire to Look Adorable: A Senior Capstone Project Turned into a Physical Store
Mackenzie Hughes is a senior at Glenwood Springs High School and, in May of her junior year, decided what she wanted her capstone project to be.
“At first, I wanted to make a depop store or a site where they sell clothes. I wanted to buy some clothes and I told my mom and she said, 'Oh, I'll help you,' so I thought, perfect,” Mackenzie Hughes said.
She said her mother ordered clothes online in May, buying a few lots, but the volume received was unexpected.
“We had a tractor-trailer stop with pallets of clothes,” said Avery Hughes, Mackenzie’s older sister. “I think what happened was that my mother understood 'units' as pieces of clothing, so when it said 44 units, she thought, 'Oh, 44 pieces of clothing,' but in actually, the units were in pounds.”
They were inundated with clothes, which Mackenzie was still using for her online store for her capstone project. However, the spare rooms where they kept the clothes were not big enough.
“Well we have about 6,000 items of clothing, we need a physical store, that's how we ended up with this place,” Avery Hughes said.
She explained that everything in the store was made from vintage deadstock, which is a big market due to fast fashion.
“If companies don't sell everything, they put everything in warehouses and then incinerate it, but now they're finding that there's a huge market for people like us, buying these vintage clothes in bulk from these sellers and reselling them ,” said Avery Hughes.
The store's name, Y2Kynk, has several different meanings.
“Your kink is something that's unique to you, to your person, to your style, and the Y2K thing is because most of the clothes we sell are from the 2000s, '90s and '80s,” Avery said. Hughes.
Y2Kynk opened in October 2023 and recently had its ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce in March.
“We're open on Saturdays and we want to start being open on Fridays as well, but we're doing it by appointment as well,” Avery Hughes said.
Vintage clothing comes in different sizes than what is currently available, so appointments make it easier to find people's sizes and styles, leading to what Avery calls “the shopping experience,” which is hard to find in Glenwood Springs.
“With our prices here, it's cute products, it's quality and a price that people can actually buy at because I feel like it's difficult sometimes in the valley with certain price points” , said Mackenzie Hughes.
The quality of the clothes also contributes to the experience, as these clothes can be washed over and over without damaging them, hand-sewn models last longer and are more affordable.
“We just want everyone to feel like they can come here and have a room of cute clothes. You don’t have to be a millionaire to look adorable,” said Avery Hughes.
Aidan Havron, another student, works at Y2Kynk and discovered it while on his way to a dentist appointment.
“I asked myself, 'How long has this been there and why don't I know about it?' » Havron said.
He specifically helps with the men's section of the store, because Y2Kynk wants everyone to feel like they can find something fashionable.
“I have somewhat influenced men's fashion. I found all the Hard Rock t-shirts, the Solos and some other clothing,” Havron said.
The two sisters, Hughes and Havron, have always been passionate about fashion and clothing, and their importance in society.
“I have always been passionate about fashion. I have always been obsessed with fashion shows and luxury fashion brands. So for my summary, they said it should be something specific to you,” Mackenzie Hughes said.
It is partly the history of clothing that interests him: fashion archives. She said she always had an interest in these past sartorial eras.
“Fashion is a great way to express yourself,” said Mackenzie Hughes. “When I create a look, I feel like a different person, almost like myself. I think fashion is a great way to show who you are and what you find interesting.
Avery agreed with her sister.
“With your clothes, it’s your expression of yourself to the world,” Avery Hughes said. “When I wear clothes that I'm truly passionate about, I feel beautiful, confident, I can take on the world and fashion is an extension of myself.”
It's not just women who show off in their clothing choices.
“Sometimes you put on clothes just because you have to, but I consider clothes a part of me,” Havron said.
Y2Kynk also includes sizing, and if they don't have something, they'll do their best to order it from a supplier.
“Anyone can come here, no matter what vibe, outfit or event they're looking for, we try to make sure they can find something unique for them,” Avery Hughes said.
Book an appointment with Y2Kynk on their website https://www.y2kynkvintage.com/ or call the store at 970-426-6291. Y2Kynk is located at 1512 Grand Ave. suite 212 A in Glenwood Springs.
