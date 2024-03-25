Connect with us

Suddenly the suede boot trend is the shoe fashion people want to wear

There's no denying that the bohemian trend is on the rise this season. Ushered in by the resounding success of Chloé's Fall/Winter 2024 show presented at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the past few weeks have seen fashion people overwhelmed by the desire to wear ruffled hems, voluminous silhouettes and repeated clogs.

The underrated but still chic suede boot trend is getting swept up in this bohemian renaissance. I know what you're thinking: we're just getting out of winter, so why are we talking about boots? Listen to me. Even in the height of summer, boots are very practical in any British shoe collection. Let's be real, our weather is pretty unpredictable at the best of times, so boots never really become surplus to requirements. Personally, I love seeing people wearing boots in the warmer months; There's something indescribably cool about seeing someone step out in tasteful knee-highs and denim shorts, or giving structure to floaty minidresses with a cowboy boot.

Brown suede influencer style boots.

However, one thing I will say is that leather boots can look quite contrasty compared to the lighter fabrics and palettes of spring and summer. That's what makes a suede pair such a smart choice. The tactile fabric is much softer than its leather sibling. I also find that beige and tan shades look much more expensive in boot form when suede comes into play.

So yes, while it may seem surprising that suede boots are on the rise, between the bohemian trend we're seeing popping up and the demand for chic spring shoes reaching its peak, it's no wonder that boots suede are now appearing on high streets and designers. retailers. I've actually seen more suede boots on social media in the last week than I have in the last four months or so, so I know it's a thing.

Influencer @_santinaharrison embodies the suede boot trend.

Available in light cream colors, rich browns and deep blacks, the boot can complement a variety of looks. Wearing well with denim skirts and jeans throughout spring, as well as poplin dresses throughout the summer months, we expect to see a lot more versatile footwear this season.